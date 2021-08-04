Myra DuBois is Dead Funny

Myra is dead; long live Myra! Realising that she stands to miss out on the most attention she’ll ever receive, Myra DuBois brings forward her own funeral to make sure people get it right.
After postponement for over a year due to the pesky pandemic, Myra DuBois, songbird of the North, is finally able to take her smash hit Edinburgh Festival show on the road.
Having left her native South Yorkshire back in 2008 for the bright lights of London’s burlesque clubs and gay bars, Myra has sold-out solo shows at venues including Charing Cross Theatre, Leicester Square Theatre, the Clapham Grand, Underbelly Southbank Festival and the legendary Royal Vauxhall Tavern to name a few. Accolades include being shortlisted for ‘Best Character or Improv’ at the 2019 Chortle Awards and NATYS: New Act of the Year finalist in 2012.
And now, as 2021 heads into its autumn Myra is to prove she hasn’t let her skills go to waste in lockdown. The charming chanteuse has gone from strength to strength, making it to the Semi-Finals of Britain’s Got Talent 2020 and taking to the West End stage in Death Drop. Combine all this with her star turn in the upcoming movie version of Everybody’s Talking About Jamie and it’s clear to see that the divine Ms Myra’s star is spectacularly on the rise.
The tour kicks off with six nights at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival from 9th – 15th August and then September will see the acid-tongued Myra present her irreverently sardonic side-eye at death, dying and the theatrics of grief to AdMyras all the way across the UK, including her debut West End solo performance at the Garrick on 6th September.
The show will be scored with songs by Richard Thomas (Jerry Springer The Opera), all wrapped up in Myra’s trademark acid-tongued wit — an evening packed with so many laughs, you’ll R.I.Pee yourself. Myra will be supported by her Yorkshire’s #1 funnyman (according to his late mother), misogyny apologist, and inevitable sex symbol Frank Lavender. She’s not pleased about it, but that’s what you get when your creator has more than one character.
“Unpredictable, intelligent character comedy, the self-declared siren of South Yorkshire works the room, sparing no-one her sharp tongue, and yet somehow keeping everybody affectionately on-side.” – said Noele Gordon via a spiritualist
TOUR DATES – 2021
9th – 15th Aug:
Edinburgh Festival Fringe – Underbelly
Sat 4th Sept:
Mon 6th Sept:
Tues 7th Sept:
Weds 8th Sept:
Thurs 9th Sept:
Fri 10th Sept:
Sat 11th Sept:
Sun 12th Sept:
Mon 13th Sept:
Tues 14th Sept:
Fri 24th Sept:
Sat 25th Sept:
Sun 26th Sept:
Darwen Library Theatre – BLACKBURN
Thurs 30th Sept: