Myra DuBois is Dead Funny

Myra is dead; long live Myra! Realising that she stands to miss out on the most attention she’ll ever receive, Myra DuBois brings forward her own funeral to make sure people get it right.

After postponement for over a year due to the pesky pandemic, Myra DuBois, songbird of the North, is finally able to take her smash hit Edinburgh Festival show on the road.

Having left her native South Yorkshire back in 2008 for the bright lights of London’s burlesque clubs and gay bars, Myra has sold-out solo shows at venues including Charing Cross Theatre, Leicester Square Theatre, the Clapham Grand, Underbelly Southbank Festival and the legendary Royal Vauxhall Tavern to name a few. Accolades include being shortlisted for ‘Best Character or Improv’ at the 2019 Chortle Awards and NATYS: New Act of the Year finalist in 2012.

And now, as 2021 heads into its autumn Myra is to prove she hasn’t let her skills go to waste in lockdown. The charming chanteuse has gone from strength to strength, making it to the Semi-Finals of Britain’s Got Talent 2020 and taking to the West End stage in Death Drop. Combine all this with her star turn in the upcoming movie version of Everybody’s Talking About Jamie and it’s clear to see that the divine Ms Myra’s star is spectacularly on the rise.

The tour kicks off with six nights at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival from 9th – 15th August and then September will see the acid-tongued Myra present her irreverently sardonic side-eye at death, dying and the theatrics of grief to AdMyras all the way across the UK, including her debut West End solo performance at the Garrick on 6th September.

The show will be scored with songs by Richard Thomas (Jerry Springer The Opera), all wrapped up in Myra’s trademark acid-tongued wit — an evening packed with so many laughs, you’ll R.I.Pee yourself. Myra will be supported by her Yorkshire’s #1 funnyman (according to his late mother), misogyny apologist, and inevitable sex symbol Frank Lavender. She’s not pleased about it, but that’s what you get when your creator has more than one character.

“Unpredictable, intelligent character comedy, the self-declared siren of South Yorkshire works the room, sparing no-one her sharp tongue, and yet somehow keeping everybody affectionately on-side.” – said Noele Gordon via a spiritualist

TOUR DATES – 2021

9th – 15th Aug:

Edinburgh Festival Fringe – Underbelly

Sat 4th Sept:

Theatre Royal Studio – BATH

Mon 6th Sept:

The Garrick – LONDON

Tues 7th Sept:

The Glee – BIRMINGHAM

Weds 8th Sept:

The Glee – CARDIFF

Thurs 9th Sept:

Arts Centre – SWINDON

Fri 10th Sept:

R&D Studio – NORTHAMPTON

Sat 11th Sept:

Carriageworks – LEEDS

Sun 12th Sept:

The Stand – NEWCASTLE

Mon 13th Sept:

The Stand – EDINBURGH

Tues 14th Sept:

The Stand – GLASGOW

Fri 24th Sept:

Nonsuch Studios – NOTTINGHAM

Sat 25th Sept:

The Lowry – SALFORD

Sun 26th Sept:

Darwen Library Theatre – BLACKBURN

Thurs 30th Sept:

Hanger Farm – SOUTHAMPTON