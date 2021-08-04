Yorkshire’s #1 funnyman – according to his late mother – misogynyapologist and and inevitable sex symbol Frank Lavender is to join Myra Dubois on her Dead Funny tour.

The South Yorkshire comedian is to join DuBois as chief mourner and support action Myra’s national tour of her hit show Dead Funny. Frank wash and picked by Myra after an audition that saw the country’s top up-and-coming comedic talents battle it out for the coveted spot. The fact that Myra happens to be Frank’s sister-in-law -and therefore cheap – had no impact on the decision-making progress.

Frank is an outdated club comic at risk of being left behind by the onslaught of modernity, Frank springs from the same smokey Working Men’s Clubs that spewed up Myra DuBois. Frank Lavender vows never to offend a single person with his comedy ever again. There may be, however, collateral damage along the way.

“Looking forward to seeing Myra’s audiences on the road. Lots of gays I hear, nowt wrong with that, they’re not hurting anyone. Except each other, I assume it hurts.” – Frank Lavender

Whilst in Dead Funny Myra DuBois is bringing forward her own funeral to make sure people get it right, Frank hopes to offer a few words on the ‘deceased’ that’ll provide comfort to mourning AdMyras with his own brand of progressive humour that’s as inoffensive as any straight, white cis-gendered man could hope for in 2021.

“Put it this way, imagine how grateful you’ll be to see ME after a few words from “comedian” Frank Lavender?” – Myra Dubois

Frank Lavender is further character comedy from comedian Gareth Joyner, the comedic brain behind Myra Dubois drawing from his homosexual Rotherham roots and the straight butch working men’s clubs of South Yorkshire.

TOUR DATES – 2021

9th – 15th Aug:

Edinburgh Festival Fringe – Underbelly

Sat 4th Sept:

Theatre Royal Studio – BATH

Mon 6th Sept:

The Garrick – LONDON

Tues 7th Sept:

The Glee – BIRMINGHAM

Weds 8th Sept:

The Glee – CARDIFF

Thurs 9th Sept:

Arts Centre – SWINDON

Fri 10th Sept:

R&D Studio – NORTHAMPTON

Sat 11th Sept:

Carriageworks – LEEDS

Sun 12th Sept:

The Stand – NEWCASTLE

Mon 13th Sept:

The Stand – EDINBURGH

Tues 14th Sept:

The Stand – GLASGOW

Fri 24th Sept:

Nonsuch Studios – NOTTINGHAM

Sat 25th Sept:

The Lowry – SALFORD

Sun 26th Sept:

Darwen Library Theatre – BLACKBURN

Thurs 30th Sept:

Hanger Farm – SOUTHAMPTON