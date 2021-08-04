Robert Webb is the second celebrity contestant confirmed for Strictly Come Dancing 2021

Robert Webb is the second celebrity contestant confirmed for the brand new series of Strictly Come Dancing.

The entertainment show will return to BBC One for its 19th series this autumn, once again bringing glitter, glamour and glorious dancing to Saturday and Sunday nights. Robert Webb is an actor and author.

“I am ludicrously excited to be taking part in Strictly this year. It’s a big, generous, joyful show and I can’t wait to get packed into a spandex onesie and fired from a glitter cannon directly at Claudia Winkleman. At least I think that’s what happens. My goal is to try and survive from week to week without causing serious injury to myself or innocent bystanders. I know it’s going to be a challenge. To do well in this competition is a test of character, although mainly it’s a test of dancing.” – Robert Webb

BAFTA winner Robert Webb is a television, film and theatre actor well known for his starring roles in Peep Show, That Mitchell and Webb Look and Back, and for his comedy partnership with David Mitchell.

Also, an acclaimed author, his memoir, How Not To Be A Boy, went on to become a No.1 Sunday Times Best Seller and his debut novel, Come Again, was published last year. The news was revealed this evening (Wednesday 4th August) on BBC’s The One Show.

In July the Beeb announced this years four new professional dancers would be joining the show with World Junior Latin American Champion 2010 and former Dancing With The Stars Ireland pro, Kai Widdrington; six-time Latin and Ballroom National Champion in Italy and former Let’s Dance Germany professional, Nikita Kuzmin; reigning South African Latin Champion, Cameron Lombard and Polish Open Latin Champion 2014 and winner of BBC One’s The Greatest Dancer 2020, Jowita Przystal.

2021 will see a change to the judge’s panel as due to the ongoing uncertainty regarding international travel restrictions caused by COVID-19, Bruno Tonioli, who has been a fixture on Strictly since 2004 and is also a judge on Dancing with the Stars in the USA, will be unable to take part in the series this year. As announced in June, Anton Du Beke is to take his place on the judges’ table. Anton joined Strictly during its first series and is the only professional dancer to have danced in every series to date, bringing plenty of experience and expertise to the panel.