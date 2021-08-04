AJ Odudu is the third celebrity contestant confirmed for Strictly Come Dancing 2021

AJ Odudu is the third celebrity contestant confirmed for the brand new series of Strictly Come Dancing.

AJ is best known as a TV presenter, having presented a number of shows including The Voice, The Voice Kids, Big Brother’s Bit On The Side, Don’t Rock The Boat and Apocalypse Wow.

AJ has guest presented on The One Show, Lorraine and This Morning, alongside hosting the red carpets for the BRITS and TV BAFTA Awards 2021. She has also written articles for a number of publications, including Vogue and is Contributing Editor for Grazia Magazine.

The award-winning Strictly Come Dancing will return to BBC One for its 19th series this autumn, once again bringing glitter, glamour and glorious dancing to Saturday and Sunday nights.

“I am beyond chuffed that I am going to be on this year’s Strictly Come Dancing and I’m so glad I can finally tell my mum. Her face will be a picture, she’s going to be over the moon! I absolutely love the show and am fully committed to making the most of every second of the Strictly experience. Bring it on!” – AJ Odudu



The news was revealed tonight (Wednesday 4th August) on The One Show on BBC One.

In July the Beeb announced this years four new professional dancers would be joining the show with World Junior Latin American Champion 2010 and former Dancing With The Stars Ireland pro, Kai Widdrington; six-time Latin and Ballroom National Champion in Italy and former Let’s Dance Germany professional, Nikita Kuzmin; reigning South African Latin Champion, Cameron Lombard and Polish Open Latin Champion 2014 and winner of BBC One’s The Greatest Dancer 2020, Jowita Przystal.

2021 will see a change to the judge’s panel as due to the ongoing uncertainty regarding international travel restrictions caused by COVID-19, Bruno Tonioli, who has been a fixture on Strictly since 2004 and is also a judge on Dancing with the Stars in the USA, will be unable to take part in the series this year. As announced in June, Anton Du Beke is to take his place on the judges’ table. Anton joined Strictly during its first series and is the only professional dancer to have danced in every series to date, bringing plenty of experience and expertise to the panel.