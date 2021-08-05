Beyoncé’s Ivy Park launches campaign starring Glynn Turman

Emmy-winning actor Glynn Turman (Fargo, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom) is the new face for Beyoncé’s IVY PARK denim line.

Modelling the new clothing in a trailer filmed on Glynn’s own IX Winds ranch in Southern California. Glynn stars in the video opposite his granddaughter, Melinda. Turman’s longtime passion for horses and showcasing the American history of Black cowboys and cowgirls made him a perfect fit for this campaign.

Turman is a National US Team Roping Champion finalist and in 2011 was inducted into the Western Heritage Multi-Cultural Museum’s Hall of Fame. And this year for Juneteenth he saw his lifelong work to bring the Black Rodeo to television realized on CBS.

The award-winning actor is coming off an incredibly successful year, winning Best Supporting Actor at the Los Angeles Film Critics Awards and netting an Indie Spirit Award nomination for his role as ‘Toledo’ opposite Viola Davis and the late Chadwick Boseman in Netflix’s MA RAINEY’S BLACK BOTTOM. He also co-starred with Chris Rock in the most recent season of FX’s Fargo, receiving a nomination for Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series for the role at this year’s Critics Choice Awards.

New York City-born actor Glynn Turman enjoyed his first real taste of acting success as a young teenager, originating the role of Travis Younger on Broadway in Lorraine Hansberry’s landmark play “A Raisin in the Sun” in 1959 opposite Sidney Poitier and Ruby Dee as his various family members. Upon graduation from the renowned High School of Performing Arts in New York, he apprenticed in regional and repertory companies throughout the country until he settled in Los Angeles in the mid-1970’s.

Turman is also an award-winning stage and television director, helming episodes of “Hanging with Mr. Cooper” and “The Wayans Bros,” also directed during his seasons of acting work on the “Cosby Show” spinoff “A Different World.” His strong work in film and television continues today with his memorable roles on “The Wire,” “House of Lies” and “Queen Sugar” among many others.

Turman’s true “Glynn-aissance” is in full swing, coming off of his recent Emmy nomination in 2019 for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama for his role as Nate Lahey Sr. in the Viola Davis starrer “How to Get Away with Murder.” He quickly followed that up with a major arc on the most recent season of the David E. Kelley/Jack Bender series “Mr. Mercedes,” on the Audience Network. Being incredibly in-demand, Turman was also opposite Ben Affleck in the Gavin O’Connor-directed Warner Bros. film THE WAY BACK, earlier this year as well as the Ava Duvernay-produced film Justine in which he’s also an executive producer, which is now streaming on Netflix.