Casting announced for ITV2 drama Tell Me Everything

Created by Mark O’ Sullivan and written by Mark and Yemi Oyefuwa, Tell Me Everything explores what it’s like to be coming of age in the 2020s.

The six-part series explores the stresses of mental health for today’s teens created by the omnipresence of technology and social media, whilst they are still searching for their own identity, exploring sexuality, and experimenting with relationships, drink, drugs and sex – as well as what to wear tonight.

Newcomers Eden H. Davies, Lauryn Ajufo, Spike Fearn and Callina Liang will lead the line-up as 16-year-old friends Jonny, Louis, Neve and Mei. Also joining the cast are Tessa Lucille and Carla Woodcock (Ackley Bridge) as new college friends Regan and Zia.

“We are absolutely thrilled with this brilliant cast of rising stars – a group of young actors who show more talent and flair, gravitas and humour, than we dared wish for.” – Robert Wulff-Cochrane and Camilla Campbell, Executive Producers for Noho Film & Television

16-year-old Jonny Murphy (Davies) is trying his best to navigate through this world. Growing up hasn’t been easy, and although loved by his friends and family, Jonny suffers from undiagnosed depression and anxiety which he does his best to hide. So when he is faced with the most gut-wrenching tragedy, Jonny has to decide – is he going to let events overtake him or is he going to learn how to live?

Jonny’s oldest friends, Louis (Fearn) and Neve (Ajufo), are battling their own issues and emotional struggles, yet continue to be there for Jonny. So they are right to be suspicious of Mei (Liang) when she comes into his life. She seems to understand Jonny, but increasingly appears to be a dangerous influence on him.

Meanwhile, new college mates, Regan (Lucille) and Zia (Woodcock), initially appear cool and care-free, but as Jonny, Neve and Louis get to know them, it soon becomes clear that everyone is fighting their own personal battles.

Noho Film and Television will produce Tell Me Everything for ITV2 in association with ITV Studios. The drama has been co-funded by the UK Government funded Young Audiences Content Fund (YACF).

Filming is currently taking place in Welwyn Garden City.

Left to Right of cast image: Lauryn Ajufo (Neve), Spike Fearn (Louis), Callina Liang (Mei), Eden H. Davies (Jonny), Tessa Lucille (Regan) and Carla Woodcock (Zia).