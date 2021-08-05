Russell Kane joins forces with his Auntie for staycations podcast

The funny man has partnered with popular dash cam brand Nextbase for his new ‘Summer Unlocked’ podcast.

The series will unpack what it’s really like to holiday across Britain and will see Russell’s beloved auntie Christine join him for a 25-minute tell-all show as a three-part series.

The first episode, ‘Airbags’, is available on Spotify from today.

Kane declared that he had to stop four times for his little girl to go to the ladies’ room and how he faced his first ever poo experience at the side of the road.

“What people don’t realise is, it’s a more complicated operation when you have a little girl because you have to get the angle just right otherwise it’s into the clothes – I wear shorts now! It’s easier to clean pee off my leg.”

Highlights of the series include a seagull attack on auntie Christine, when her tooth came out on Christmas Day while consuming her favourite chocolate, and the time his auntie carried a bucket of wee to the shower block whilst camping.

Episode one dives into Auntie Christine’s past as she admits to travelling in a sidecar with her ex-husband who she nicknames ‘Barstool…’ and explores the issues around men being too stubborn to ask for directions.

The remaining two episodes – ‘Hazzard Lights’ and ‘Holidays and Holidaze’ – will launch on August 12th and August 19th.

Each episode touches on all aspects of UK staycations from the stark realities of road rage, musical tastes and arguments to moments of madness and humour with arcades, seagulls and toilet breaks – all topics Brits can relate to.

Nextbase has also launched a celebrity playlist with DJ and presenter Marvin Humes to keep families entertained to accompany the podcast, whilst driving to holiday destinations.