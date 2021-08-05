Stars donate items to Variety online auction

An auction of starstudded items…

A host of Celebrities including Keith Lemon, Vic Reeves, David Walliams, Brian May, Sir Cliff Richard, Jeremy Vine, Heather Small, Dame Shirley Bassey, Jason Manford, All Saints, Lorraine Kelly and Adam Hills himself have generously donated some of their favourite items towards Variety’s online auction, which is currently running online, in a bid to raise funds severely depleted by the coronavirus.

“This endeavour combines two of the most satisfying things in my life – clearing out my wardrobe and helping others. I’m so honoured to be a part of it and have high hopes that it can become a regular event.” – Adam Hills

The auction, held in partnership with Charity Stars, is being led by well-known comedian and radio and television presenter, Adam Hills. The pandemic has had a devastating impact on the sick, disabled and disadvantaged children across the UK that Variety helps. Many more children are now living in poverty, while the loss of support services has taken a severe toll.

Demand for Variety’s services has soared. At the same time, with live fundraising events now cancelled, the charity’s income streams have dwindled dramatically. Proceeds from the auction will go towards ‘plugging’ this funding gap, so that Variety can continue to be there for children who need support – now more than ever.

Charity Stars is an online fundraising platform, reaching across media and offering one destination for auctions, buy now and prize draws. Working with hundreds of brands and personalities the organisation has raised over £30 million for charities across the globe.

Currently, there’s a chance to bid on a sexy black dress donated by ITV’s Lorraine Kelly (pictured top) or a showstopping pink stage frock from EastEnders’ Anita Dobson, David Walliams has donated an entire collection of his penned books, all signed by the man himself while Jeremy Vine has donated one of his favourite shirts as seen on Channel 5 and Keith Lemon has donated three suits as worn on ITV’s This Morning and Through the Keyhole.

“We are thrilled to partner up with Variety, the Children’s Charity and support their great cause. We understand the catastrophic impact the pandemic has had on charities in the last 18 months and want to support them”, – Kirsty Harwood, UK Country Manager of CharityStars.com.

www.charitystars.com/variety-celebrity-auction