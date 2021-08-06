KSI Releases New Single ‘Lose’ with Lil Wayne

KSI – Olajide ‘JJ’ Olatunji has teamed up with multi-platinum music icon Lil Wayne for latest track.

“I can’t believe I’m actually writing this. I have a song with Lil Wayne. If you told me 10 years ago that this was gonna happen, I would have laughed in your face and blocked you from my contacts. But here we are, it’s a reality. Me and Lil Wayne have come together to make a track no one will expect. From the singing chorus to the amazing verses, this is a song that will live on for decades.” – KSI

Today, KSI – Olajide ‘JJ’ Olatunji reaches new heights with the release of the highly anticipated single ‘Lose’ with multi-platinum, Grammy Award-winning music icon Lil Wayne. It follows the critically acclaimed release of his #1 sophomore album All Over The Place; 2021’s follow up to his debut LP Dissimulation which made him the biggest selling U.K. breakthrough artist of 2020.

KSI extends his musical prowess following solo chart success with hit single ‘Holiday’ and standout features with pop powerhouse Anne-Marie, garage legend Craig David, rappers Polo G, Future, 21 Savage and more. All Over The Place, the #1 album from KSI is available on all streaming platforms, CD, cassette, and vinyl via BMG / RBC Records as is the new single ‘Lose‘ with Lil Wayne.

KSI has been seen on the cover of The Sunday Times Magazine, The Sunday Times Culture, Music Week; The Observer Magazine, Viper and Notion. A 2021 tour sold out in seconds including a headline show at The SSE Arena Wembley and the launch of his own label KSI has proven that music is very much his domain.

FAULT Magazine described KSI as “one of 2019’s biggest success stories – “an emergent hip-hop star”. While Lil Wayne is a ​five-time GRAMMY® Award-winning multiplatinum rap icon, Young Money Entertainment founder, acclaimed author, skater, philanthropist,​ and history-making superstar.

By 2020, Lil Wayne had cemented his legacy forever as ​”one of the best-selling artists of all time​,​”​ tallying sales in excess of 100 million records worldwide with 15 million albums and 37 million digital tracks sold in the United States alone. Not to mention, he garnered 11 BET Awards, four ​Billboard​ Music Awards, two MTV VMAs, and eight NCAAP Image Awards. Among many milestones, he emerged as ​”the first male artist to surpass Elvis Presley with the most entries on the Billboard​ ​Hot 100​,​” logging a staggering 109 entries.



Wayne owns and operates Young Money Entertainment as C.E.O. The company ignited the careers of two of the most successful artists ever—Drake and Nicki Minaj. The committed philanthropist he also founded The One Family Foundation too.

