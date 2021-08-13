Stars unite for ‘We For India’

With its focus on not only saving lives but protecting livelihoods as well, the virtual event is an initiative to be livestreamed on Facebook globally on Sunday 15th Funds will be raised for GiveIndia, India’s largest donation platform.

Over 100 major stars and icons from the world of film, music, comedy, and sports, will join a unique three-hour virtual fundraiser, We For India: Saving Lives, Protecting Livelihoods, to broadcast on Facebook on India’s Independence Day, Sunday 15th August 2021 at 7:30 PM IST / 3:00pm BST / 10:00am EDT. The digital event bids to unlock philanthropic donations upwards of USD 3.5 Million from worldwide donors to be allocated to post Covid-19 pandemic missions and provide vital preventative measures against future waves.

“The world has been stunned by stories of families torn apart by the loss of loved ones and businesses forced to close, plunging thousands into poverty. We believe in the power that lies in global solidarity when everyone, everywhere comes together in a collective effort to create change. Leveraging the power of popular culture, we hope We For India will entertain and inspire action, encouraging the global population to act now to raise vital funds to not only save lives but to restore, rebuild, and renew lives devastated by the crisis. – Natasha Mudhar, Founder of The World We Want

The celebrity guests will unite to express solidarity and support for saving lives and livelihoods in India after the devastation caused by the second wave of the pandemic. All proceeds from the mega event will be utilised by GiveIndia, India’s largest and most trusted giving platform, to provide both humanitarian aid and to strengthen the medical infrastructure. The event acts as a unique opportunity to use the power of entertainment to inspire, empower, and mobilise global public support to donate funds in real-time and address the significant social-economic impact of the pandemic.

We For India will feature engaging content, including video messages of support from A-List stars, stand-up comedy and musical performances, interactions with frontline heroes, immersive fitness challenges, hilarious games, and more, streamed to homes as the world joins hands in solidarity and unity with the people of India. Some of the prominent international names confirmed to support the broadcast include music sensations such as worldwide superstar Ed Sheeran, iconic singer, songwriter, and activist Annie Lennox alongside her daughter and fellow musician Lola Lennox who will give an exclusive, original performance, lead singer and founding member of Rolling Stones Mick Jagger, twice Academy Award winner R.Rahman, superstar and UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador Nancy Ajram, multiple GRAMMY-winning composer, producer, arranger, guitarist and Co-founder of CHIC, Nile Rodgers, sensational music group and family affair – Sister Sledge ft. Sledgendary who will perform a medley of super hit songs and a preview of their upcoming track amongst others.

Indian film stars including megastar Ajay Devgn, renowned actor and Sacred Games lead star Saif Ali Khan, UN Women Goodwill Ambassador Farhan Akhtar, star of Oscar and BAFTA nominated film The White Tiger Rajkummar Rao who hosts the event, UNEP Goodwill Ambassador & UN Secretary-General’s Advocate for SDG Dia Mirza, Indian filmmaker Karan Johar and more. Other entertainers include best-selling author, purpose-podcast producer, and award-winning storyteller Jay Shetty, leading Africa origin actress Ini Dima-Okojie, and television personality Dina Shihabi.

Proceeds from the event will be utilized to provide critical facilities such as oxygen concentrators, cylinders, ventilators, and essential medicines as well as ICU units. Funds will also go towards supporting the staffing of vaccination centers. Funds will also be mobilized to support long-term public recovery and rebuild livelihoods such as those thrust into poverty due to a decline in earnings and complete loss of income. Humanitarian efforts in the form of meal and ration kits will be provided to the rural and urban families hit financially by the pandemic. Cash relief will be provided to families who have lost an immediate member.

“This is one of the largest coordinated efforts to raise support to address the impact of the pandemic. Together, we can prevent this health crisis from having a lasting impact, including extreme poverty and hunger. We For India is a clarion call that we are all with India – side by side.” – Natasha Mudhar, Founder of The World We Want

With its focus on not only saving lives but protecting livelihoods, We For India is an initiative conceptualised by global social impact enterprise The World We Want. It is produced in partnership with leading media and entertainment company Reliance Entertainment. Funds will be generated and further allocated across post Covid-19 relevant causes by GiveIndia, India’s most trusted online donation platform.

Industry-wide support for producing the fundraiser was provided by Amar Ujala, Bling Entertainment, CAA Foundation, Collective Artists Network, D’Artist Talent Ventures, Dharma Cornerstone Agency, Eros International, Exceed, Jio Saavan, Matrix, Merchant Records, Mukta Arts and Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Saregama, Shemaroo Entertainment, Sony Music, Tips International, T-Series, Universal Music Group, UTV Music, UTV Software Communication, Warner Music, YRF Talent, Zee Music Company.

The global videothon will be live on Facebook (www.facebook.com/Facebookindiapp) on Sunday, August 15 at 7:30 PM IST / 3:00pm BST / 10:00am EDT and provides an opportunity for viewers to also donate in real time to this worthy cause.