A Repeat Wouldn’t Go A Miss recons S-X

Continuing to shine a light on his own music and proving he’s an unstoppable artist in his own right, GRAMMY-nominated musician S-X releases his highly anticipated mixtape A Repeat Wouldn’t Go A Miss.

Out now on BMG / RBC Records, the mixtape includes all three of S-X’s previously released hit singles: ‘Dangerous’, proving himself a “confident & powerful artist” (1883), ‘In Real Life‘: a “soul-bearing single” (Complex) and certified “party-starter” (Clash), ‘Feels So Good’.

“I have been making a lot of music over the last 18 months including 15 unheard new songs on the upcoming mixtape which I cannot wait to share with you. A Repeat Wouldn’t Go A Miss is my journey in a relationship but despite my personal experiences, the lyrics are relatable to everyone and you can interpret them differently. My songs are personal, that’s why people resonate with them the way they do. I hope fans can see my growth as an artist and as a person, overcoming all the negativity we’ve been through.” – S-X

The intro on the mixtape, ‘Wrong Place, Wrong Time‘ is a dark and mysterious track where S-X offers a taste of what’s to come before flicking between fiery and more mellow offerings as seen in ‘Loopholes’, ‘Pick Up The Phone’ and interlude of the same track, ‘Too Late In The Night’.

The previously released hit singles follow: ‘Feels So Good’, ‘Dangerous’ and ‘In Real Life’, highlighting S-X’s trademark melancholic melodies and hip-hop beats infused with eighties influences and futuristic finesse, all of which have notched up millions of streams.

There are deeper, more personal songs on the record with tracks such as, ‘Clear Out Time’ which sees S-X reflect on his mental state, ‘Ain’t A Life’ which depicts that without his loved one, his life is not worth living and ‘Looking For Me’ is symbolic of his loss of sense of self. The tone of the mixtape changes on the arrival of ‘Be Yourself‘, a vulnerable track about being in a toxic relationship before concluding with the outro, ‘Falls Down’: an honest song about being unfaithful.

A Repeat Wouldn’t Go A Miss a reminder of a dark time in his life. Discussing the title of the mixtape, S-X says:

“A lot of music was written around a time where I was in quite a dark space. It’s a reminder of that time of my life when I listen to it.” His debut album due for release later this year promises to leave the darkness behind.

