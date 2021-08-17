Gordon Ramsay the sexiest TV host?

Maybe this proves Twitter sentiment analysis isn’t worth the data…

In one of the most ridiculous things we’ve ever read, ATV Today Entertainment has been left baffled by the news ‘TV chef and presenter Gordon Ramsay has been named the sexiest TV host, according to fans, following a comprehensive Twitter sentiment analysis.’

The research, conducted as part of the Self-Made Celebs study, revealed that Ramsay has seen the highest influx of positive tweets that also include the word ‘sexy’ over the last year – beating out other male presenters to the top spot of sexiest TV personality. The Twitter sentiment analysis was conducted on Tweets mentioning any male/female TV host over the last year, and assigns a positivity and negativity score to each.

Chef Ramsay has seen the highest influx of positive tweets that include the descriptor ‘sexy’ over the last year, followed by other male hosts Richard Madeley, Jonathan Ross and – surprisingly – David Attenborough.

Ramsay – host of Hell’s Kitchen and Kitchen Nightmares – also beat out other fan favourites, including Gregg Wallace, Piers Morgan, Jeremy Vine, Dan Walker and even Martin Kemp. None, other than Martin Kemp we’d put even close to ever being ‘sexy’.



At the other end of the scale, it’s Adrian Chiles, Noel Edmonds, Alexander Armstrong, Ant McPartlin and Bear Grylls that sit at the bottom of the ranking, according to fans, which seems a bit more accurate.



“I don’t know whether to laugh or cry” – TV Critic Vivian Summers

Sexiest male TV hosts, according to fan sentiment

1 -Gordon Ramsay

2 – Richard Madeley

3 – Jonathan Ross

4 – David Attenborough

5 – Paul O’Grady

6 – James May

7 – Piers Morgan

8 – Paul Hollywood

9 – Noel Fielding

10 – Jeremy Vine

Other male hosts featured in the study included Jamie Oliver, Trevor Phillips, Nick Knowles, Eamonn Holmes, Louis Theroux and Gary Lineker.

“Although it’s clear that all the stars featured in the analysis are hugely supported by fans online, it is interesting to see how online sentiment varies from person to person. It’s also encouraging to see that the majority of interactions around the male stars on Twitter are positive and complimentary – particularly given the volatile nature of online forums.” – Peter Bennett, Head of Brand Marketing at fair casino PlayOJO, who commissioned the research



Self-Made Celebs study, full breakdown