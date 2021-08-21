National Association of Broadcasters event to offer ‘curated show floor tours’

NAB Show is offering Show Floor tours specially curated to focus on specific trends and technologies on display at the show.

Individuals and groups may schedule planned Show Floor tours Sunday, October 10 through Wednesday, October 13 during the 2021 NAB Show in Las Vegas.

“Our new tour topics are designed to help attendees customize their NAB Show experience and efficiently navigate the Show Floor. Topic experts guide attendees through the array of new products and innovations to highlight breakthrough technologies and solutions.” – NAB Executive Vice President of Global Connections and Events Chris Brown.

Tours include; Future Tech Experience: The latest technology trends and new products, film, TV and On Demand Programming Workflow: Trends in video production. Also live news, podcast and Event Streaming Workflows: Trends in live production. Getting Started with Live Streaming and Broadcasting: Featuring technologies and workflows for live content and Digital/Broadcast Content Distribution: Trends in reaching more viewers.

Tour leaders include Daniel Hodges, Future Tech Expert, Philip Nelson, Live Broadcast and Film Producer and Gary Robinson, Film and Video Production Expert. Tours are developed in partnership with CIM Tours, which produces event curation opportunities for a variety of companies and professional events around the world.

NAB Show, held October 9–13, 2021, in Las Vegas, encompasses media, entertainment and technology and is the ultimate marketplace for those seeking to create superior audio and video experiences. From creation to consumption, across multiple platforms, NAB Show is where global visionaries convene to bring content to life in new and exciting ways.

The tour schedule is available at nabshow.com/tours. Each tour is immediately followed by a professional networking session.