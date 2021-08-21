Strictly Come Dancing stars can make moves to money on social media

Sianne Buswell is the most influential professional dancer on Strictly Come Dancing, potentially earning £3,355 per sponsored post on Instagram research finds.

The new series of Strictly Come Dancing is right around the corner and new analysis has revealed that Dianne Buswell is the most influential dancer on the show. Analysis conducted by a beauty comparison site analysed Instagram profiles of the professional dancers and marketing calculators to determine how influential this year’s cast of dancers are on social media.

“Each episode of Strictly Come Dancing is viewed by millions suggesting that the professionals can expect to gain even more followers on social media, which increases opportunities for the dancers outside of the Strictly season.” – Cosmetify.com spokesperson

Dianne Buswell is quickstepping her way to a fortune thanks to her Instagram following of 842,715. The professional dancer can expect to earn an average of £3,355 per sponsored Instagram post.

This would mean that Dianne would need to post only 15 sponsored posts to make the equivalent of her Strictly Come Dancing salary of £50,000. Her relationship with her previous Strictly partner, YouTube star Joe Sugg, is certain to be a contributing factor to her influential social media presence.

Gorka Marquez is revealed as the second most influential Strictly dancer, raking in an average £2,598 per sponsored Instagram post. On top of the £50,000 salary and revenue from solo-projects, Marquez’s influence is incredibly lucrative.

Last years winner and The Masked Dancer UK judge, Oti Mabuse can expect to earn an average of £2,340 per post, making her the third most influential dancer on the show. This comes as a result of of her Instagram following of over half a million followers.

Giovanni Pernice has the fourth-largest following out of the Strictly professionals with a total of 476,128 followers. This means that Pernice could charge an average of £1,897 per sponsored post, a number that could increase drastically as a result of his new relationship with influencer Maura Higgins who has over three million followers.

Janette Manrara, who left her role as a professional dancer to take over from Zoe Ball as presenter of It Takes Two, can earn £1,756 per sponsored post based on her following of 441,751. Her husband and fellow professional dancer, Aljaž Škorjanec is the fifth most influential professional dancer, earning £1,852 per sponsored post, giving the couple a combined earning of £3,608 every time they both post sponsored content.

Similarly, the longest-running professional now turned judge, Anton Du Beke, has 245,923 followers on Instagram meaning he can expect to earn £978 per post.

How much Strictly Come Dancing professionals can earn on Instagram Professional Instagram handle Follower count Pay per post Dianne Buswell diannebuswell 842,715 £3,355 Gorka Marquez gorka_marquez 652,706 £2,598 Oti Mabuse otimabuse 588,142 £2,340 Giovanni Pernice pernicegiovann1 476,128 £1,897 Aljaž Škorjanec aljazskorjanec 465,896 £1,852 Karen Hauer karenhauer 270,485 £1,075 Neil Jones mr_njonesofficial 226,051 £899 Johannes Radebe johannesradebe 224,816 £899 Amy Dowden amy_dowden 206,633 £823 Katya Jones katyajones 178,433 £709 Graziano Di Prima grazianodiprima 121,230 £482 Nadiya Bychkova nadiyabychkova 85,366 £457 Luba Mushtuk lubamushtuk 58,877 £314 Nancy Xu nancy_xuxi 21,831 £178

The analysis was conducted by Cosmetify, which brings together thousands of brands and hundreds of retailers on one platform to ensure a simple shopping experience and allow the consumer to compare the prices of their favourite products at a glance.