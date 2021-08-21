More Elvis Presley artefacts head to auction

The Hollywood & Music Auction includes rare personal and career items from Elvis Presley, Les Paul, Jimi Hendrix, Marilyn Monroe, Peter Fonda, John Wayne, Steve McQueen, Ben Affleck, Jack Nicholson, Tom Hanks, Leonardo DiCaprio, Carmen Miranda, Mae West, Audrey Hepburn, Elizabeth Taylor and more…

Kruse GWS Auctions, the auction house specializing in entertainment memorabilia, Royal artefacts and fine jewellery has announced an unprecedented offering for auction of iconic Elvis Presley memorabilia to be included in the Artifacts of Hollywood and Music auction to take place Saturday, September 4, 2021, beginning at 10 am.

“This collection chronicles so many important moments in entertainment history. We hope you will join us beginning at 10:00 a.m. Pacific on Saturday, September 4th for an auction we are sure will always be remembered. The world is waiting to see where these iconic pieces of history end up.” – Dame Brigitte Kruse, Founder & Lead Auctioneer, Kruse GWS Auctions

In 1972, Elvis Presley marked his first live performance at Madison Square Garden in New York. The performances sold out and his iconic Eyelet jumpsuit and cape designed by the famous Bill Belew quickly became one of the most photographed and iconic costumes of Elvis’ career.

Fans packed the famous venue to hear songs including “Love Me Tender,” “Heartbreak Hotel, “Don’t be Cruel” and so many others. Imagine being in the audience when Presley strolled out on stage in the custom made eyelet jumpsuit and embellished cape swooning the thousands of fans who came to see him perform.

The Eyelet Jumpsuit has been in a collection for over 30 years and has not been offered for sale since. The jumpsuit was made by Bill Belew, who is famous for creating some of Elvis’s most iconic wardrobe. The most phenomenal thing is that the artefact also still contains the IC Costume, Hollywood California tag still inside.

Presley was the first person in history to sell out four shows consecutively at Madison Square Garden at the time.

In 1968, Elvis Presley starred in the film “Speedway” opposite Nancy Sinatra. Presley played a racecar driver in the musical action film. The racing suit Elvis Presley wore in the film is among the other Elvis Presley highlights.

One of the most surprising items in the sale is Elvis’s helmet that no one knew still existed that was worn by the superstar in the film “Viva Las Vegas;” his personal Schick Electric Razor and case; Presley’s personal rattail comb; Presley’s personal guitar pick; and an Elvis Presley signed 1956 Songwriter’s contract among other items from the private collection.

With over 320 lots being offered on September 4th, additional highlights include, Les Paul’s personal guitar case which carried the very first 1952 Les Paul guitar, Jimi Hendrix’s personally owned red scarf and personally owned red crystal bottle, there’s also Marilyn Monroe’s black sleeveless “Wiggle” dress from the 1950s, Sharon Stone personally signed cheque made out to Tiffany & Co.

Fans can also bid on Ben Affleck’s “Reindeer Games” worn costume, Elizabeth Taylor’s “National Velvet” worn maroon dress, an extraordinary celebrity autograph collection from a Denmark museum, Andy Warhol’s Polaroid SX-70 Land camera, Barbra Streisand’s “The Concert” performance worn gown, Audrey Hepburn’s black woven wide brim hat. Also up for grabs Peter Fonda’s “The Wild Angels” denim biker vest, James Dean’s 12” Columbia Records vinyl pressing, Star Trek memorabilia from Gene Roddenberry and even vintage Playboy Playmate puzzles from the 1960s and so much more.

The auction represents the most important and historically significant assets Kruse GWS Auctions has ever had the distinction of representing at public sale.

The collection of Presley memorabilia alone is an exemplary assemblage chronicling some of the most outstanding moments in his career. Collectors seeking historical items from the lives of the biggest stars will not only be able to bid on some of the most important artefacts of Hollywood from film and music but also get the opportunity to own the most amazing items from stars who left us far too soon.

“We are absolutely delighted to announce our upcoming September 4th sale event. The sheer volume of iconic pieces of memorabilia from legends such as; Elvis Presley, Jimi Hendrix, Les Paul, Steve McQueen, Barbra Streisand, John Wayne, Elizabeth Taylor and so many other icons from the Golden Era are incredible.” – Dame Brigitte Kruse, Founder & Lead Auctioneer, Kruse GWS Auctions

Saturday, September 4, 2021, Beginning at 10:00 a.m. PDT, www.gwsauctions.com/bid