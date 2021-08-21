Su Pollard takes to the stage in ‘An Evening with…’

She’s best-known to sitcom fans on television, but there’s so much more to Su Pollard as fans can find out in her new one woman show…

Simply a force of showbusiness nature. Su Pollard has been in the business for 45 years during which time she has done 35 stage plays and over 40 pantomimes. She made her professional television debút on ATV’s Golden Gala, a special programme hosted by Noele Gordon (Lunchbox, Crossroads) that celebrated 50 years of ‘women’s rights’ in 1978, having come to the attention of viewers and TV execs a few years earlier on Thames Television’s talent show Opportunity Knocks.

This led Su into a leading role of Flo in BBC One sitcom Two Up, Two Down opposite Paul Nicholas as Jimmy, however it wasn’t to run and run, unlike Hi De Hi, which she recorded the pilot episode in the same year. The series also brought acting talent to screen in the form of Simon Cadell (Enemy at the Door, Tales of the Unexpected), Paul Shane (Coronation Street, Sounding Brass), Ruth Madoc (Hunter’s Walk, New Scotland Yard) and Jeffrey Holland (Z Cars, Crossroads.)

From 1980 to 1988 over nine series and nearly 60 episodes Su became the much-loved underdog Peggy in the holiday camp based sitcom. Devised and brought to life by Jimmy Perry and David Croft (Dad’s Army, It Ain’t Half Hot, Mum) she would go on to star in other sitcom offerings from the pair including the 1920s ‘Upstairs, Downstairs style comedy’ You Rang M’Lord and 1960s set railway sitcom Oh Dr. Beeching.

Between these shows, she rejoined Noele Gordon for a Summer Royal in 1981 from the Theatre Royal Nottingham. Described by ATV as a ‘modern version of Sunday Night at the London Palladium‘. It also starred Bernie Clifton and brought names to the stage including Bob Monkhouse, Larry Grayson and Ken Dodd. There was also a diversion to theme music with the Bill Buckley (That’s Life) penned ‘Starting Together’ for the BBC TV series The Marriage, it resonated with viewers so much so that it was released as a single and peaked at number two, and was in the UK charts for 12 weeks.

Susan Georgina Pollard was born on 7th November 1949 in Nottingham, England, she’s the eldest daughter to Don and Hilda. Sister Jean followed her seven years later. Su’s interest in performing began at school when she took to the stage for a nativity play, aged six. When she fell through the top of a box she was standing on, laugher filled the room – she was hooked on showbiz.

In 1965 her day job was a secretary, but by night she was forging a stage career singing in charity shows, working men’s clubs and bars – noting her claim to fame in the sixties that ‘she was the first woman to sing ‘Ave Maria‘ in hotpants in a working men’s club’.

This is just a thumbnail reflection on a huge career that Su has to manage to fit into an evening of chat, with her unique humour and sparkling personality making sure it is a night to remember.

In other Hi De Hi news, a section of a museum has been dedicated to the programme. A display featuring yellow coats from the programme, a mocked-up chalet front, books, photographs and other memorabilia has been put on display at Harwich Museum.

While all the indoor studio scenes were recorded at Television Centre the outdoor Maplins fictional holiday camp came to life at the long-demolished Warners Dovercourt – which is a short distance from Harwich centre. While Warners is now a housing estate, fans of the show can look back at the sitcom through the various displays in the museum.

Oh..and another thing…An Evening with Su Pollard – Tour Information:

Thursday 3 February 2022

Savoy Theatre, Monmouth

https://monmouth-savoy.ticketsolve.com/shows/873625368

Saturday 5 February 2022

Benn Hall, Rugby

https://uk.patronbase.com/_Be…/Productions/60/Performances

Tuesday 15 February 2022

Garrick Playhouse, Altrincham

https://tickets.altrinchamgarrick.co.uk/…/EventDetails…

Wednesday 16 February 2022

Library Theatre, Darwen

https://bwdvenues.com/whats-on/su-pollard-2022/

Thursday 17 February 2022

Key Theatre, Peterborough

https://keytheatrepeterborough.ticketsolve.com/…/117361…

Saturday 19 February 2022

Astor Community Theatre, Deal

https://theastor.co.uk/shows/comedy/su-pollard

Friday 25 February 2022

Palace Theatre, Newark

https://www.palacenewarktickets.com/…/oh__and…/events

Sunday 6 March 2022

PizzaExpress Live (Holborn), Central London

https://www.pizzaexpresslive.com/…/an-evening-with-su…

Friday 11 March 2022

Acorn Theatre, Penzance

https://www.theacornpenzance.com/…/oh-and-another-thing…

Thursday 17 March 2022

Princes Theatre, Clacton-on-Sea

https://princestheatre.co.uk/event?i=873626789