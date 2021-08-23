Aerosmith and Universal Music Group unite for ‘historic alliance’

Ahead of the 50th anniversary of the best-selling American hard-rock band of all time, UMG set to become home to Aerosmith’s entire recorded music catalog, future new music releases, merchandise and audio-visual content.

“It’s been a long road but I’m extremely happy and proud to say on behalf of Aerosmith we have been able to bring our 50 years of music under one roof by partnering with UMG. This will allow us to bring our music to our fans in ways we never were able to before. It’s something we’ve dreamed about happening for a long time. It’s a win for Aerosmith, UMG and ultimately our fans. Needless to say we are very excited. It’s an incredible way to celebrate 50 years and the many more years to come.” – Joe Perry, Aerosmith co-founder and lead guitarist

Aerosmith, the best-selling American hard rock band of all time, and Universal Music Group (UMG), the world leader in music-based entertainment, today announced a new expansive worldwide alliance spanning the iconic group’s entire discography, merchandise and audio-video projects, that marks the beginning of a new era in the band’s celebrated and illustrious career.

For the first time, in 2022 all of Aerosmith’s iconic recordings will be unified in one place ahead of the bands upcoming 50th Anniversary, through a new multifaceted partnership with UMG. In addition to supporting the band’s consolidated catalogue, this partnership will also make use of unprecedented access to the storied ‘Vindaloo Vaults’ and personal archives of band members Steven Tyler, Joe Perry, Tom Hamilton, Joey Kramer and Brad Whitford, who will actively help curate their collections of music, photos, video footage, artwork, journals, set lists and memorabilia. Future releases will offer fans access to never-before-seen and heard gems, that will further cement the band’s position as one of rock’s most ground-breaking and reverential groups in history.

UMG will also be the home of future music projects, as well as work with the band to develop, produce and distribute new film, television and other audio-visual content projects celebrating Aerosmith’s history and significant cultural impact. UMG will work hand in hand with the band to continue to introduce Aerosmith and their rich musical legacy to new generations of fans around the world.

Since Aerosmith’s founding 50 years ago, the group has gone on to sell more than 150 million albums around the world; produced genre-defining music videos such as “Amazing,” “Crazy,” “Janie’s Got A Gun,” “Livin’ on the Edge,” and “Love in an Elevator;” launched extravagant record-shattering global tours, most recently with their ongoing smash hit Las Vegas residency. The band has broken numerous boundaries, including becoming the first rock band with a massive commercially successful hip-hop collaboration with Run DMC on “Walk This Way” and the first hard rock band to appear during a Super Bowl Halftime Show with their 2001 performance, and in 1999, Aerosmith became the first band to have their own themed attraction at Disney World in Florida, and later Paris with the launch of the Rock ‘N’ Roller coaster starring Aerosmith.

With broad cultural influence, Aerosmith has prominently appeared in films, television shows and video games, as well as influencing multiple generations of rock bands, both as style icons and acclaimed multi-instrumentalists. MusiCares honored the band in 2020 as Person of the Year for their many artistic achievements and dedication to philanthropy, including Steven Tyler’s initiative Janie’s Fund initiative, which supports young women who’ve suffered the trauma of abuse and neglect.

“Aerosmith’s global success places them in rarefied air among the all-time greatest rock icons. On the band’s 50th anniversary, Aerosmith continues to influence the course of music not only through their iconic catalog but also through film, television and video games and their inimitable style. On a personal note, I couldn’t be prouder that they have chosen UMG as their global partner. We look forward to building upon their incredible legacy and ensuring their music continues to inspire fans around the world.” – Sir Lucian Grainge, Chairman & CEO of UMG



Inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2001, Aerosmith is tied for the most RIAA album certifications by an American group with 25 Gold, 18 Platinum, 12 multi-Platinum and one diamond. As the band was founded in Boston in 1970, April 13 has been declared “Aerosmith Day” in Massachusetts by former Governor William Weld.