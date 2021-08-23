McFly, The Vamps and Alfie Boe to headline Trentham Live 2021

The brand new events headlining band is the nation’s favourite boyband McFly, following The Vamps and Alfie Boe.

“It will be an unmissable weekend of amazing live music and entertainment for all ages. We’re excited to see people enjoying the fantastic grounds here once again in a safe and secure outdoor space where people can spread out and enjoy everythingTrenthamLivehas to offer. Parents can also feel safe in the knowledge that they can stay onsite with plenty of free parking, shops and restaurants to enjoy.” – Senior Director of theTrenthamEstate,Alastair Budd



The next day, Saturday 4th September sees band The Vamps joining the line-up then finishing off the 3-day event line-up is classical legend Alfie Boe. Organisers note that getting to Trentham is easy via the M6 or using the public transport and parking is absolutely free! Trentham also boasts an onsite Premier Inn hotel and the grounds have multiple shops, street food stands, bars and restaurants to choose from. The event is hosted outside, which makes it COVID safe.

“We are delighted to be the first headliner of Trentham Live on the 3 September. We are told that musical greats such as The Rolling Stones and The Beatles played at The Trentham Estate in the past, so we’re in very good company. We can’t wait to see our fans there and performlivefor them again after such a strange year” – McFly

The Trentham Estate, just off Jct15 M6, Staffordshire, offers one of the UK’s most diverse days out with a range of leisure activities for all ages. It is one of the country’s top leisure destinations, attracting more than 3.2m visitors per year and was awarded a Gold Accolade by Visit England in February 2018 in recognition of the quality visitor experience offered. Trentham Gardens, attracted 837,500 paid visits in 2019 – making them one of the most visited gardens in the UK.

Ticket prices start at £35 and can be purchased at Ticketmaster’s website: ticketmaster.co.uk/trentham-live