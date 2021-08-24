The Paralympics’ Official Video Game launches, Parasports Grand Prix

The Pegasus Dream Tour’s interactive Parasports Grand Prix begins on August 25th.

The first ever official video game of the Paralympics ‘The Pegasus Dream Tour’, created by JP Games, is synchronizing with the real-world event to allow players to experience all the excitement of the games through the medium of an online multiplayer community – all on a mobile phone.

With in-person attendance to this year’s Paralympics not possible, the game gives fans of the Paralympics the opportunity to come together in the virtual setting of Pegasus City, watch highlights from the real-life games and participate in their own competitive Parasports Grand Prix tournament. In line with the start of the Paralympic games the ‘Pegasus Parasports Grand Prix’, the largest official tournament, will run from tomorrow (August 25th) to Sunday, September 5th.

Players will be able to take part in competitive virtual parasport matches across 5 events: boccia, 100m sprint, wheelchair basketball, wheelchair racing, and football 5-a-side. Those hoping to achieve gold will have their own chance at glory with in-game medals awarded based on the total points earned during the competition.

Daily highlights from the heated competition in Tokyo will also be broadcast onto the main screen found in the centre of Pegasus City every day during the Paralympics. Highlights will be updated every day from Wednesday 25th August. Player’s avatars or ‘Mines’ can express themselves and show their support through stamps and emotes while watching the hotly-contested events.

Furthermore, the latest Paralympic updates will also be delivered as news flashes within the Pegasus Dream Tour, keeping players up to date with breaking news from the Paralympics whilst enjoying the game.

Much like the real-world Paralympics as the games wrap up, visitors to Pegasus City will also be able to enjoy a spectacular Parasports Grand Prix closing ceremony. RPG avatars of the Japanese stars Virtual DREAMS COME TRUE will perform a free in-game virtual concert ‘Let’s Evolve!’. A total of 9 real Paralympic athletes’ avatars, such as the boccia player Hirose Takayuki, the wheelchair basketball player Patrick Anderson, the javelin thrower Holly Robinson, and the football 5-a-side player Silvio Velo, will also appear in the ceremony in their avatar form.

Download links:

App Store here | Google Play Store here