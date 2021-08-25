Intimate Birmingham gigs for Duran Duran

Tickets go on sale 9am Friday 27 August.

The iconic 1980s British band, Duran Duran, have this week announced two intimate performances in their hometown of Birmingham, at the O2 Institute.

Duran Duran will play on 14th and 15th September 2021 ahead of the release of their highly anticipated album Future Past, due 22nd October. Enrolling the help of some of the biggest and most successful names of the past 50 years, with their forthcoming album Duran Duran has produced another genre-spanning piece of work that once again sets them apart from the pack.

Working alongside legendary producers Erol Alkan and Giorgio Moroder, the band have also enlisted the help of some of the most exciting names in pop at the moment – including Swedish hit-maker Tove Lo, ‘Queen of Drill’ Ivorian Doll and Japan’s CHAI on ‘More Joy!‘; alongside Blur’s Graham Coxon who lends his guitar to several tracks on the record and David Bowie’s former pianist Mike Garson on album closer ‘Falling‘.

The album, which was recorded across studios in London and LA over lockdown, also features Mark Ronson who co-wrote and played on ‘Wing‘, and was mixed by long-term friend and collaborator Mark ‘Spike’ Stent.

General on-sale for Duran Duran live at the O2 Institute Birmingham will be 9am Friday 27th August at LiveNation.co.uk

TOUR DATES:

14th September 2021 O2 Institute Birmingham

15th September 2021 O2 Institute Birmingham

Later in September, the band will play their own show at the Scarborough Open Air Theatre, on Friday September 17th, and headline the Isle of Wight Festival on Sunday September 19th. Ticket details at www.duranduran.com.