Stockard Channing and Rebecca Night in ‘night, Mother just one of 2021’s Hampstead Theatre highlights

Hampstead Theatre this week announced its remaining Main Stage productions for 2021.

Stockard Channing and Rebecca Night will perform in the Pulitzer Prize-winning ‘night, Mother by Marsha Norman. This astonishing play, which had its UK premiere at Hampstead Theatre in 1985, will be directed by the theatre’s Artistic Director, Roxana Silbert. ‘night, Mother will run from 22 October until 4 December 2021.

“I am delighted to be announcing the final productions from this pandemic year, both from our Hampstead Original series. Brilliant plays attract brilliant artists and I am proud to be producing plays with extraordinary parts for women with extraordinary talent and welcoming Richard back to stage directing.” – Roxana Silbert, Artistic Director of Hampstead Theatre and director of ‘night, Mother,



Tamsin Greig will perform in Alan Plater’s raucously funny Peggy For You. Richard Wilson will direct this Olivier-nominated play, which had its world premiere at Hampstead Theatre in 1999. Peggy For You will run from 10 December until 29 January 2022.

Additional dates for Shelagh Stephenson’s Olivier Award-winning comedy, The Memory of Water, directed by Alice Hamilton, will also go on sale for 27 September through to 16 October. Performances begin on 3 September.

From 27 September onwards, Hampstead Theatre’s Main Stage productions will return to 100% capacity, but a limited number of socially distanced performances will be available.

Priority booking is open from 10.30am today. Public booking is open from Wednesday 1 September at 10.30am. Due to anticipated high demand, people are encouraged to secure tickets for all three productions early via an Autumn Season Offer, available to purchase until 12 September. Further details are available via hampsteadtheatre.com .