Popular Characters To Cosplay?

With the recent Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer leak, fans were driven to frenzy demonstrated by the 1.1 million likes on the trailer tweet, and the 85% spike for Spider-Man on Google Trends.

Luckily for us, there are other ways to show our love for the popular superhero before the 17th of December, such as cosplay.

Researchers have analysed 100 popular characters and sorted them into five groups: superheroes, anime, TV, Disney, and video game characters. Using Instagram, they were able to find out how many photos include hashtags of “cosplay”, “costume” and “dress up” to determine which character is the most popular to cosplay!

At the top of the list, the most cosplayed character of all time and favourite superhero character is the lovable antihero Harley Quinn with 705,280 Instagram hashtags. Another superhero character, Spider-Man webs in second with 565,479 hashtags, proving yet again the character’s popularity all over the world.

In a very serious third place is the Joker. This menacing villain racks up a total of 304,936 Instagram hashtags. The Dark Knight rises to fourth place in true Batman style, just under his nemesis the Joker. Batman returns a respectable 287,615 hashtags. Slytherin in fifth is Harry Potter with 238,715 hashtags. The boy who lived is the most popular non-superhero character to cosplay.

Top Ten Characters to Cosplay

Rank Name Total hashtags 1 Harley Quinn 705,280 2 Spider-Man 565,479 3 Joker 304,936 4 Batman 287,615 5 Harry Potter 238,715 6 Izuku Midoriya (Deku) 228,445 7 Deadpool 213,455 8 Wonder Woman 216,793 9 D.Va 205,229 10 Doctor Who 152,380

Methodology: DIYS.com analysed 100 popular cosplay characters and divided them into five groups (superheroes, anime, TV, Disney, and video games). They then scoured Instagram to find out which characters have the most hashtags using variations such as “x cosplay”, “x costume”, and “x dress up”. Hashtags were indexed and counted to discover which characters are the most popular to dress up as within the top 100 and within their respective groups. Instagram hashtag figures were collected and are correct as of the 24th of August 2021.