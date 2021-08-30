‘Modern vinyl’ can be just as costly as the classics

Music lovers and record collectors might be shocked to learn just how much editions of classic modern albums sell for when pressed onto vinyl.

Wise types have researched and revealed some of the most expensive records to have been released in the last twenty years. From modern hip hop albums like Kanye’s ‘Graduation’, to Minogue’s festive ‘Kylie Christmas’ album, prices are in the hundreds and the popularity of record owning is at a new high.

Costly modern vinyl’s

1. Kanye West – Graduation (2007)

It costs £250 for a new copy of the purple vinyl, with second-hand lovers able to snatch one up for as little as £50. Kanye’s longstanding and successful rap career has given many dancefloors and house parties top tunes to bop to. The Graduation vinyl is home to classics like ‘Good Morning’, “Stronger’ and ‘Homecoming’.

Whilst some fans argue that the vinyl has mp3 quality, the iconic hip hop cover and gorgeously glossy blue and pink disks make it worth it.

2. Gorillaz – Gorillaz (2001)

An original copy of the self-named Gorillaz album can be picked up for between £60 and £130. This is the oldest vinyl on our list, but the cost shows that it is clearly still loved today. The album includes electronic hip hop classics like Clint Eastwood and Tomorrow Comes Today.

3. Tame Impala – Currents (2015)

Prices for this indie-rock classic on vinyl sit at around £150, with some hagglers getting their price down to around £70, depending on the condition of the record. The costly copy of Currents includes a limited-edition bright yellow and purple vinyl.

4. The Weeknd – Blinding Lights (2020)

Some lovers of Blinding Lights have paid upwards of £80 for a copy of the 2020 hit that stayed top of the charts for a whopping twenty-two weeks. The average price that people have paid for this vinyl album is more like £60, depending on when they got their copy of the release.

5. Kylie Minogue – Kylie Christmas (2015)

Released in the UK, this vinyl is full of Christmas cover classics including ‘Santa Claus Is Coming To Town’, featuring the ever so festive Frank Sinatra. This popular release can cost up to £300, but bargain hunters and bidding site scrapers could pick up a copy for a less eyewatering £150.

The original editions, which could be ordered through Kylie’s official shop. came wrapped in exclusive red and white Kylie printed Christmas wrapping paper.

A spokesperson for NetVoucherCodes.co.uk who commissioned teh research said:

“There’s a huge community of cult followers for loads of musicians and since record collecting went full circle and spun back into our lives, they have become sought-after collector’s items. Your average music lover can afford some of these exclusive albums, as they are not re-mortgage your house expensive. However, some fans will opt for replicas to save some cash. “Vinyl players used to be an item of luxury, but despite the take-off of CDs, MP3s and streaming, they are still growing in popularity.”

All information is correct as of 04/08/21 on www.discogs.com/