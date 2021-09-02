ABBA reveal first studio album since 1981

As well as the brand-new album titled Voyage, their first new studio material since 1981, the group have also revealed a same-titled ‘arena experience’ that will have projected versions of Agnetha Fältskog, Anni-Frid Lyngstad, Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus on stage complete with a live orchestra. Similar has been done with deceased artists including Whitney Huston and Elvis Presley.

“Join us for a concert 40 years in the making. A concert that combines the old and new, the young and not-so-young. A concert that has brought all four of us together again. ABBA Voyage is the long-awaited concert from one of the biggest pop acts of all time. See ABBA’s avatars accompanied by a 10-piece live band, in a custom-built arena at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, London.” – ABBA

During an online worldwide press conference, this afternoon ABBA revealed the album will make its debut on Friday, November 5th while today two tracks from the album have been released as a ‘single’; I Still Have Faith In You and Don’t Shut Me Down. It has been a long wait for fans of the Eurovision winning group, who broke up in 1983, but confirmed plans for new material in 2016 having all been seen together for the first time, since the ’80s, in January that year when Agnetha, Anni-Frid, Benny and Björn made a public appearance at Mamma Mia! The Party in Stockholm.

The ‘ ABBAtar’ special was to have originally launched with a BBC One special in December of 2018, but delays saw this idea – as yet- fail to materialise. Now rebranded as the ABBA Voyage event the ‘live show’ will bring the digital likenesses of the quartet designed by George Lucas’ visual effects company Industrial Light and Magic to perform at a 360-degree stage show, in what they describe as an ‘immersive experience’ complete with a light show and live orchestra; all held in a bespoke 3000-capacity venue at the Olympic Park, East London.