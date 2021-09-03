Rufus Hound welcomes Sally Tatum, Dominic Rowan and Preeya Kalidas to The Good Life

Full casting has been announced today for the brand new stage adaptation of The Good Life which tours the UK this Autumn.

The cast will include actress and presenter Preeya Kalidas as ‘Margo Leadbetter’, Dominic Rowan as ‘Jerry Leadbetter’, and Sally Tatum as ‘Barbara Good’, joining the previously announced actor and comedian Rufus Hound as ‘Tom Good’. Also featured will be Nigel Betts and Tessa Churchard.

The new comedy by Jeremy Sams is based on the classic television series by John Esmonde and Bob Larbey which entertained countless millions in the 1970s. The world premiere production will be the first time that the iconic characters of suburban neighbours the Goods and the Leadbetters have be seen on stage.

The Good Life will open at Theatre Royal Bath on 7 October 2021, before dates at Cheltenham Everyman, Salford Lowry, Oxford Playhouse, Cambridge Arts Theatre, Malvern Theatres, Richmond Theatre and Chichester Festival Theatre.

Remember the Goods – Tom and Barbara, suburban eco-warriors? And their next-door neighbours Margo and Jerry Leadbetter, desperately trying to maintain the Surbiton status quo? Jeremy Sams’s comedy leads the well-loved characters through uproarious adventures, some old, some new and often (even today) hilariously familiar. This new play celebrates a time when, whatever our differences, we still managed to get on with our neighbours.

The BBC sitcom ran from 1975 to 1978 starring Richard Briers, Felicity Kendal, Penelope Keith and Paul Eddington.

The Good Life on stage

7th October – 16th October 2021

Theatre Royal Bath

theatreroyal.org.uk | 01225 448 844

19th October – 23rd October2021

Cheltenham Everyman

everymantheatre.org.uk | 01242 572 573

26th October – 30th October 2021

Salford Lowry

thelowry.com | 0343 208 6000

2nd November – 6th November 2021

Oxford Playhouse

oxfordplayhouse.com | 01865 305 305

9th November – 13th November 2021

Cambridge Arts Theatre

cambridgeartstheatre.com | 01223 503 333

16th November – 20th November2021

Malvern Theatres

malvern-theatres.co.uk | 01684 892277

23rd November – 27th November2021

Richmond Theatre

www.atgtickets.com/Richmond | 0333 009 6690

30th November – 4th December 2021

Chichester Festival Theatre

cft.org.uk | 01243 781 312

The Good Life adapted and directed by Jeremy Sams based on the TV series by John Esmonde and Bob Larbey.

Set and Costume Design by Michael Taylor. Lighting Design by Mark Henderson. Sound Design by Fergus O’Hare. Composition by Tim Sutton. Casting by Ginny Schiller CDG.