Rufus Hound welcomes Sally Tatum, Dominic Rowan and Preeya Kalidas to The Good Life

Full casting has been announced today for the brand new stage adaptation of The Good Life which tours the UK this Autumn.
The cast will include actress and presenter Preeya Kalidas as ‘Margo Leadbetter’, Dominic Rowan as ‘Jerry Leadbetter’, and Sally Tatum as ‘Barbara Good’, joining the previously announced actor and comedian Rufus Hound as ‘Tom Good’. Also featured will be Nigel Betts and Tessa Churchard.
The new comedy by Jeremy Sams is based on the classic television series by John Esmonde and Bob Larbey which entertained countless millions in the 1970s. The world premiere production will be the first time that the iconic characters of suburban neighbours the Goods and the Leadbetters have be seen on stage.
The Good Life will open at Theatre Royal Bath on 7 October 2021, before dates at Cheltenham Everyman, Salford Lowry, Oxford Playhouse, Cambridge Arts Theatre, Malvern Theatres, Richmond Theatre and Chichester Festival Theatre.
Remember the Goods – Tom and Barbara, suburban eco-warriors? And their next-door neighbours Margo and Jerry Leadbetter, desperately trying to maintain the Surbiton status quo? Jeremy Sams’s comedy leads the well-loved characters through uproarious adventures, some old, some new and often (even today) hilariously familiar. This new play celebrates a time when, whatever our differences, we still managed to get on with our neighbours.
The BBC sitcom ran from 1975 to 1978 starring Richard Briers, Felicity Kendal, Penelope Keith and Paul Eddington.
The Good Life on stage
Fiery Angel presents
7th October – 16th October 2021
Theatre Royal Bath
theatreroyal.org.uk | 01225 448 844
19th October – 23rd October2021
Cheltenham Everyman
everymantheatre.org.uk | 01242 572 573
26th October – 30th October 2021
Salford Lowry
thelowry.com | 0343 208 6000
2nd November – 6th November 2021
Oxford Playhouse
oxfordplayhouse.com | 01865 305 305
9th November – 13th November 2021
Cambridge Arts Theatre
cambridgeartstheatre.com | 01223 503 333
16th November – 20th November2021
Malvern Theatres
malvern-theatres.co.uk | 01684 892277
23rd November – 27th November2021
Richmond Theatre
www.atgtickets.com/Richmond | 0333 009 6690
30th November – 4th December 2021
Chichester Festival Theatre
cft.org.uk | 01243 781 312
[On sale from 11 September]
The Good Life adapted and directed by Jeremy Sams based on the TV series by John Esmonde and Bob Larbey.
Set and Costume Design by Michael Taylor. Lighting Design by Mark Henderson. Sound Design by Fergus O’Hare. Composition by Tim Sutton. Casting by Ginny Schiller CDG.