Stars attend UK premiere of new Cinderella Movie

Last evening celebs took to the red carpet for the UK premiere of Cinderella, hosted by Häagen-Dazs and Amazon Prime Video at Everyman Cinema, Broadgate, London.

Attendees included Minnie Driver, Jeremy Irvine, AJ Pritchard, Abbie Quinnen, Victoria Valentine-Brown, Charlotte C Carroll, Olivia Cox, Ben Bailey-Smith, Tallulah Greive, Charlotte Spencer, Beverly Knight, Imogen Thomas, Olivia Newman-Young and Francesca Newman-Young to name a few.

Cast members of Amazon Original Movie Cinderella, including Minnie Driver and Tallulah Greive, attended the film’s star-studded UK premiere on Thursday evening. Ahead of the official release on Prime Video earlier today (September 3rd), a host of famous faces celebrated its launch in style.

Entertaining the crowd were magician Archie Manners and Ru Paul’s Drag Race contestant Ellie Diamond, who wowed in a bold blue ensemble. Actor Jeremy Irvine, Strictly star AJ Pritchard and his girlfriend Abbie Quinnen, producer Charlotte C Carroll, model and TV personality Imogen Thomas, and radio presenter Olivia Cox were all spotted mingling with the gathered throng of personalities.

The ice cream of ice creams Häagen-Dazs teamed up with Amazon Prime Video to screen the premiere of Kay Cannon’s much anticipated Cinderella – a musically-driven bold new take on the classic fairy tale.

Landing on Amazon Prime Video on today, the highly awaited musical consists of an all-star, Grammy-nominated cast, from Camila Cabello to Pierce Brosnan.