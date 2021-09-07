The Comedy Store to be broadcast on NextUp

Reginald D Hunter headlines brand new bill of livestreamed shows on streaming platform NextUp.

NextUp, the comedy streaming platform, has signed a partnership with London’s world-famous Comedy Store to bring hilarious stand-up live to subscribers’ homes.

“Some things are just meant to go together – fish and chips, tea and biscuits and NextUp and The Comedy Store. They’re the jam to our donut and through the power of our streaming platform, we are bringing their comedy joy to comedy fans worldwide.” – Sarah Henley, co-founder of NextUp

On 14th September 2021, a legend of the UK comedy scene Reginald D Hunter headlines the first of the monthly flagship shows to be live-streamed on NextUp direct from the Comedy Store. Subscribers are in for night of spectacular comedy as Hunter is joined by rising stars of comedy Evelyn Mok and Ola Labib. MC for the evening is Comedy Store favourite Thanyia Moore.

Shows will feature an in-person capacity audience as well as an additional streaming audience watching worldwide via NextUp’s TV, mobile and web apps. Additional upcoming shows that will be available to subscribers include Tits n Giggles, a monthly women-only short form night at the Backyard Comedy Club in Bethnal Green. In its next show the line-up features Lynn Ruth Miller, Luisa Omelian, and Freya Mallard and Raucous, a comedy show featuring under-represented groups at Up The Creek Comedy Club, Greenwich. Comedians in the line-up include Aurie Styla, Andrew Mensah, Matt Hutchinson, and Prince Abdi

“Through lockdown we learnt that making comedy accessible was really a necessity. It gave people who don’t attend live stand-up shows a chance to discover something new, something different, or something familiar. Whatever it was, people loved it. You really feel like you’re there with the venue’s audience, not knowing what will go right, wrong or who will say what. It’s unfiltered, unedited and there’s no queue for the toilet.” – Sarah Henley, co-founder of NextUp

This Comedy Store partnership comes as NextUp also rolls out 2.5 million prize codes on McDonald’s Monopoly – giving hungry customers the chance to win a one-month free membership to the platform. The codes will be appearing on millions of packages over the next 6 weeks of the popular promotion, so look out for them on the side of your next McDonalds meal.

nextupcomedy.com/comedystore