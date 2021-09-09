Jeff Wayne’s The War of The Worlds: The Immersive Experience is a 2021 Travellers’ Choice award winner

The Awards Recognise the World’s Best Tours and Travel Activities.

Jeff Wayne’s The War of The Worlds: The Immersive Experience has been recognised as a 2021 Travellers’ Choice award winner and hailed as one of the best nights out in London. The achievement celebrates businesses that consistently deliver fantastic experiences to travellers around the globe, having earned great traveller reviews on Tripadvisor over the last 12 months. As challenging as the past year was, Jeff Wayne’s The War of The Worlds stood out by continuously delighting customers.

“We pride ourselves on offering great service and an out of this world experience, so it is wonderful to be recognised in this way. The transportative, escapism that immersive entertainment can provide is just what everyone has been looking for post-lock down.Technology has been shown, crucially, to bring us closer together. Our intimate experiences catering for small groups of guests offer deep personal experiences that stick with them.” – Andrew McGuinness, CEO of Layered Reality, the company behind the Experience

The multi award-winning Jeff Wayne’s The War of The Worlds: The Immersive Experience returned in 2021 with a new production, featuring: live actors, virtual and augmented realities, 5D effects, plus the recorded voices of Moody Blues’ Justin Hayward, Inglorious’ Nathan James and Kaiser Chiefs’ Ricky Wilson set to Jeff’s multi-platinum selling double album.

Visitors meet a colourful cast of characters as they visit the Royal Observatory, sneak into a deserted house, and escape London on a boat down the Thames, whilst trying to survive the Martian invaders.

Interactive holograms of Tom Brittney and Anna-Marie Wayne feature as George Herbert, The Journalist and Carrie, The Journalist’s wife, and Carrie Hope Fletcher as Beth, Parson Nathaniel’s wife, plus a live cast of 12 actors completing an unforgettable live experience.

“The War of the Worlds: The Immersive Experience is both thrilling and exciting. Importantly, it offers an opportunity where audiences can connect with other human beings on a very personal level. That sense of bonding is what we all crave right now! ‘The War of The Worlds’ story is the perfect metaphor for COVID where in the face of apocalyptic forces, humanity wins!” – performer Carrie Hope Fletcher

The experience is currently ranked by TripAdvisor as London’s favourite Immersive Experience. It is currently #10 of ALL London Nightlife despite only being open for 9 months before the first lockdown. The awards recognise 345 experiences, tours, and activities globally, highlighting the world’s best rated experiences overall. Tripadvisor gives a Travellers’ Choice award to accommodations, attractions and restaurants that consistently earn great reviews from travellers and are ranked within the top 10% on Tripadvisor.

The award is one of many that Jeff Wayne’s The War of The Worlds: The Immersive Experience has won since it opened its doors last year. The company was also awarded the 2020-2021 Thea Award for Outstanding Achievement in Connected Immersion.The LA-based Themed Entertainment Association (TEA) Awards recognises achievement, talent and personal excellence within the themed entertainment industry.

Previous winners include Universal Studios Parks and Resorts, Disneyland, Legoland in Denmark and Punchdrunk (Sleep No More) in Shanghai.