The Book of Mormon returns to the stage

The production returns to the UK stage next month with a tour and West End.

The Book of Mormon, the smash-hit musical written by Trey Parker, Matt Stone and Robert Lopez, resumes its UK and European Tour at the Wales Millennium Centre in Cardiff on 12 October 2021 and will return to the Prince of Wales Theatre in London to continue its seven-year sold-out run from 15 November 2021.

Additionally, to celebrate the reopening of theatreland and the return of The Book of Mormon to stages across the UK, the cast from the production will perform for the first time at West End Live in Trafalgar Square, London on 18 September.

The cast of The Book of Mormon on tour is led by Robert Colvin as ‘Elder Price’, Conner Peirson as ‘Elder Cunningham’, Aviva Tulley as ‘Nabulungi’, Jordan Lee Davies, Ewen Cummins, Johnathan Tweedie and Thomas Vernal.

The full company on tour includes Loren Anderson, Jed Berry, David Brewis-Scott, Sanchia Amber Clarke, Tre Copeland-Williams, Tom Dickerson, Chanel Edwards-Frederick, Patrick George, Tad Hapaguti, Daniel Haswell, Evan James, Darren John, Michael Lewis, George Littell, Nicole Louise, Fergal McGoff, Ben Middleton, Sasha Monique, David Perkins, Rory Shafford, Chomba S. Taulo, Sharon Wattis and Jacob Yarlett.

The London production The Book of Mormon will reopen at the Prince of Wales Theatre from 15 November 2021. The cast in London is led by Dom Simpson as ‘Elder Price’, Tom Xander as ‘Elder Cunningham’, Leanne Robinson as ‘Nabulungi’, Steven Webb, Richard Lloyd-King, Haydn Oakley and Edward Baruwa.

The full company in London includes Thomas Audibert, Philip Catchpole, Christopher Copeland, Joseph Davenport, Tanya Edwards, George Grayson, Myles Hart, Olivia Hibbert, Jed Hoyle, M-Jae Cleopatra Isaac, Georgia Iudica-Davies, Oliver Jacobson, Akmed Junior Khemalai, Ryan Kopel, David McMullan, Jack McNeill, Paige Miller, Sean Parkins, Kirk Patterson, Luke Redmore, Stephen Rolley, Fred Smiley, Patrick Sullivan, Ben Tyler, Anna Van Ruiten and Rebecca-Daisy Wellington.

Trey Parker and Matt Stone are the creators of the Emmy and Peabody award-winning television show, South Park. Since making its world premiere in March 2011 at New York’s Eugene O’Neill Theatre, where it won nine Tony® Awards, including Best Musical, The Book of Mormon has been performed on three continents and won over thirty international awards. The musical has smashed long-standing box office records in New York, London, Melbourne, Sydney and in cities across the U.S.

The London production opened in February 2013, winning four Olivier Awards® including Best New Musical, and breaking the record for the highest single day of sales in West End history. It sold out every one of its performances before closing alongside all theatreland in March 2020. The first ever UK and European tour launched in Manchester in June 2019, winning ‘Best Theatre Show’ at the Manchester Evening News City Life Awards before touring throughout the UK and Europe.

Book, Music and Lyrics are by Trey Parker, Robert Lopez and Matt Stone.