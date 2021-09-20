Lady Gaga to perform for Westfield Fan Zones

The performance will also be streamed online.

On Thursday, September 30, Lady Gaga will bring fans together across the world for an exclusive performance streaming online at Live.Westfield.com and at the fan zones at Westfield London and Westfield Stratford City.

“I love singing jazz music, and am very excited for everyone to hear my new album with Tony Bennett, Love For Sale. I am grateful to Westfield for helping bring me and my performance to my fans across the world even when I can’t travel to them.” – Lady Gaga

Westfield Fan Zones will host fans in an intimate pop-up jazz theatre inspired by the new album, Love For Sale. Fans who attend in-person at fan zones will take part an exclusive experience that includes premium viewing of Lady Gaga’s performance, food, beverages, and limited edition merchandise – all free of charge.

The partnership will support both Born This Way Foundation and Exploring the Arts. Born This Way Foundation is a non-profit organization co-founded by Lady Gaga and her mother, Cynthia Germanotta, with the mission to build a kinder, braver world. Exploring the Arts is an organization founded by Tony Bennett and his wife, Susan Benedetto, with the mission to transform the lives of young people through arts education.

All in-person attendees at the Westfield Fan Zone viewing parties must abide by local government COVID-19 regulations and guidelines. Fan’s unable to get a ticket for a fan zone, can still watch online and register for free at live.westfield.com.

Registration for exclusive access to the ultimate Love For Sale Live viewing party is free and available starting today at Westfield London and Westfield Stratford City. Fans must register to attend online or in-person.