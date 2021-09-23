Showcase Cinemas start festive season of films next month

Last week we were gifted with Trace Xmas playing festive songs, today Great! Christmas Movies launches and now Showcase Cinemas prepare for October festivities.

“It’s been a tough time for everyone these past 18 months, so Showcase Cinemas wants to bring some early festive fun as we start the countdown to the most wonderful time of the year.” – Mark Barlow, UK General Manager for Showcase Cinemas

Showcase Cinemas is gifting customers a winter treat this October, with a day full of Christmas movies to boost that festive spirit. Landing on Saturday October 23rd, this tree-mendous present means Christmas lovers can enjoy all their festive favourites a whopping two months before the big day.

Guests will be able to see four different Christmas classics on the big screen, meaning there’s something for everyone – just the way it should be at Christmas! 1946 classic It’s a Wonderful Life starring legendary actor James Stewart will be sure to have you running down the street yelling “Merry Christmas”, or perhaps Tom Hanks in Polar Express will have you yearning for Hot Chocolate.

Guests can also watch Will Ferrell playing one of Santa’s helpers lost in the big city in the hilarious Elf or see Kevin McAllister dealing with half-witted thieves in Home Alone. With four Christmas crackers back on the big screen, ‘Snow’case Cinemas is the place to be!

Each film will be available for just £5 a ticket, a steal even the Grinch would be proud of, with guests able to watch all four classics throughout the day. The occasion is sure to Claus such a stir, yule not want to miss out.

“We’ve brought Christmas forward a couple of months so everyone can start to get into the Christmas spirit. We have picked four festive favourites an we’re looking forward to a busy day of Christmas fun in the middle of October.” – Mark Barlow, UK General Manager for Showcase Cinemas

The first day of Christmas will begin on October 23rd with guests recommended to book tickets online via the Showcase Cinemas website.