DJ Alan Walker heads to Paradise for latest single

Alan Walker, the Norwegian platinum-selling music producer and DJ, has today officially released his single ‘Paradise’.

The single has been issued on PUBG MOBILE and streaming services. Written and produced by Alan Walker, K-391 and Boy in Space, ‘Paradise‘ can now be heard in the PUBG MOBILE lobby and also chosen as vehicle background music until October 21st. The song is unlockable in players’ Personal Space Playlist.

Alongside ‘Paradise,’ the collaboration will feature a new wardrobe of outfits and exclusive items for players. These include the Exclusive Title “Walker”, Walker 2021 Set, Walker 2021 Buggy, Walker 2021 Graffiti, Walker 2021 Space Gift, Alan Walker Space Playlist and the return of the exclusive outfits released during the previous Alan Walker collaboration. A number of themed in-game events will also be added as part of this collaboration, which will be revealed on PUBG MOBILE social channels.

24-year-old Norwegian DJ and Producer Alan Walker is a music whirlwind with over 120 million followers across his social platforms, 10 billion YouTube views and a staggering 50 billion audio and video streams, the young artist from Bergen, Norway is nowhere near kicking his feet up anytime soon.

Alan arrived on the music scene in late 2015 with his debut hit single Faded, garnering over 1,4 billion Spotify streams and a massive 3,1 billion YouTube video views. Being the 20th most-watched music video on YouTube, the single also left him with a BRIT awards nomination for Song of the Year, as well as a Norwegian Grammy win in the same category.

After building a massive social following and releasing a string of successful singles like Alone and Darkside, collaborating with artists like Ava Max, Noah Cyrus, Sia, Bruno Mars and Coldplay, the chart-topping debut album Different World arrived in late 2018, amassing over 3,2 billion streams on Spotify.

Alan has played over 600 headlining shows and festivals to date, including Coachella and Tomorrowland, in addition to selling out his worldwide arena tour The Aviation Tour.