Which James Bond is the biggest love rat?

A new study into the James Bond films has revealed which of the iconic Bonds is the most promiscuous.

With the highly anticipated release of the 25th Bond film, No Time to Die, film data has highlighted 007’s problematic traits, with the study analysing which actors’ portrayal of the secret agent would be the one to avoid dating.

The study from the dating app, Fluttr, has analysed all the 24 official James Bond films that have currently been released to see which is the 007 you most want to avoid based on their instances of on-screen bad behaviour.

Compiling data from the films, the research looked at the traits that would raise the alarm when dating, such as the number of drinks consumed and number of kills by each actor, as well as how many different love interests and how many different sexual partners each had.

Which Bond is the biggest love rat?

Roger Moore proves to be the least faithful and most sexually charged of the secret agents, with his Bond climbing into bed with a woman once every 46 minutes 37 seconds, when averaged across his films. The suave Moore holds the record for bedding the most women with a huge total of 19 women in his seven movies, significantly more than his counterparts.

Second is George Lazenby, despite only appearing in one film, with the Aussie actor having sex with a different partner every 47 minutes 20 seconds, totalling three women in his short stint.

Sean Connery is the third biggest womaniser, sleeping with a Bond girl every 54 minutes, with 13 lovers across his films, followed by Pierce Brosnan’s nine sexual partners every 56 minutes 20 seconds, Timothy Dalton’s four happening every 66 minutes and Daniel Craig’s six taking place every 90 minutes 10 seconds.

Rank Actor Different sexual partner every (mins) on average Total number of different sexual partners across all films 1 Roger Moore 46.37 19 2 George Lazenby 47.20 3 3 Sean Connery 54 13 4 Pierce Brosnan 56.20 9 5 Timothy Dalton 66 4 6 Daniel Craig 90.10 6

Baddest behaved Bond revealed

Craig claims the title as the baddest Bond to start a relationship with, with the blond 007 misbehaving every 1 minutes and 40 seconds across his four films to date. In second place is another modern Bond, with Pierce Brosnan committing a bad deed every 3 minutes and 34 seconds in just four outings as the secret agent.

Third is Moore, with bad behaviour occurring, on average, every 4 minutes and 45 seconds, followed by original Bond Connery (5.21 mins), Dalton (7.45 mins) and Lazenby (7.53 mins).

Table of worst James Bond’s to date

Rank Actor Does something bad every (minutes) Total number of alcoholic drinks Total number of different sexual partners Total number of kills by Bond Total movie running time (minutes) 1 Daniel Craig 1.40 31 6 279 541 2 Pierce Brosnan 3.34 15 9 108 507 3 Roger Moore 4.45 27 19 121 886 4 Sean Connery 5.21 34 13 68 702 5 Timothy Dalton 7.45 7 4 20 264 6 George Lazenby 7.53 6 3 6 142

