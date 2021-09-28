Wackadoo! Bluey’s first DVD to hit shelves in the UK

Hit animation Bluey will be available on DVD for the first time in the UK from 25 October in stores and online, just in time for Christmas.

The DVD titled ‘Magic Xylophone and 14 other stories’ is available to pre-order now and includes over 100 minutes of fun! It features 15 episodes from series one plus the Bluey Opening Title Sequence and comes with colouring in postcards and a sticker sheet.

The series follows Bluey, a six-year-old Blue Heeler dog who loves to play and turn everyday family life into extraordinary adventures that unfold in unpredictable and hilarious ways, bringing her family, friends and community into her world of fun. Shown on Cbeebies in the UK and ABC Kids in Australia, Bluey has won the hearts of kids and parents around the world since it first launched in Australia in October 2018, and has quickly become a global hit.

In Australia, Bluey was the #1 children’s programme on metro broadcast television in 2020 and is the #1 series ever on ABC iview with over 480 million views across series one and two since its launch. In the UK, it was the most viewed show on CBeebies in August and is also available on Disney+. In the U.S., across Disney Junior and Disney Channel in Q2 2021, the show was the #1 most-watched TV series with kids ages 2-5.

Bluey has also won multiple awards, such as the International Emmy ® Kids Award in the prestigious Preschool Category in 2020, and its second AACTA Awards for Best Children’s Program that same year. The accolades continue in 2021, with Bluey winning four Kidscreen Awards in February.

Bluey’s first DVD is available to pre-order now ahead of release on 25 October at Amazon and HMV

Episodes