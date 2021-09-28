KIDZ BOP UK unveils new members and latest album

Four new names – Sadie, Tafari, Chanel and Toby – have joined youth aimed music offering Kidz Bop.

The four will be featured on the new global album, “KIDZ BOP 2022,” out 22 October.

The talented kids will first be heard on the new album which is the ninth album featuring the British KIDZ BOP Kids. Since the highly successful launch in the UK over 4 years ago, KIDZ BOP has achieved more than 530K+ album adjusted units sold, including 4 BRIT Certified Silver albums, as well as amassing over 316 million YouTube views on the KIDZ BOP channel and over 330 million audio streams. The album is available for pre-order today.

This latest release is set to be the biggest KIDZ BOP album of the year and is jam-packed with today’s biggest pop hits sung by kids for kids including “Good 4 U,” “Friday,” “Levitating,” “Drivers License” and more. KIDZ BOP delivers the songs that kids love and parents can feel good about, and the October 2021 issued album is sure to be an instant favourite among families everywhere.

To celebrate the arrival of the new KIDZ BOP Kids, the group will be releasing brand new music videos from the new album. “Friday” has been released today on the KIDZ BOP UK YouTube Channel.

The release of “KIDZ BOP 2022” coincides with the announcement of KIDZ BOP’s continuing international expansion, as the brand has today launched in France and Mexico tied to the new album. Globally, KIDZ BOP has sold over 22.5 million albums and generated over 6.5 billion streams globally since the family-friendly music brand debuted in 2001. The best-selling series has had 24 Top 10 debuts on the Billboard 200 Chart; only three artists in history—The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, and Barbra Streisand—have had more Top 10 albums.

