Wicked celebrates 15 years in the West End

The award-winning production will play a celebratory performance attended by the composer and lyricist Stephen Schwartz together with a host of former cast members.

Wicked, the West End and Broadway musical phenomenon that tells the incredible untold story of the Witches of Oz, tonight (28 September 2021) celebrates 15 years at London’s Apollo Victoria Theatre.

“I’m thrilled to be in London and in the audience at the Apollo Victoria Theatre as Wicked celebrates its 15th anniversary. The amazing emotion and euphoria from the audience on the night the show resumed performances on Broadway made clear to us all the magic that only the shared experience of live theatre can deliver. I am so excited to feel the response from London audiences, especially on this landmark occasion, and I very much hope the show will help drive a revitalized West End.” – Composer and lyricist Stephen Schwartz

The musical has already been seen by almost 30,000 people across just the 13 performances it has played since resuming performances at the Apollo Victoria Theatre on 15 September 2021. The Broadway production, which will celebrate its 18th Birthday next month, resumed performances the night prior, on 14 September 2021, and the North American Tour, which has to date been seen by more than 20 million people and toured for more than 1,000 weeks, resumed on 3 August 2021.

Over the past 15 years, Wicked has attained many accolades and achieved numerous milestones including being the 9th longest-running West End musical of all time. It has also been seen by more than 10 million people in London alone, and 60 million worldwide.

It is currently the 5th longest-running musical currently playing in the West End alongside Les Misérables, The Phantom of the Opera, Mamma Mia! and The Lion King. Since the London premiere, Wicked has also played two record-breaking tours of the UK & Ireland, collectively seen by nearly 2 million people.

Gregory Maguire’s novel, Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West, has, to date, sold more than 5 million copies worldwide while the Platinum-certified, Grammy Award-winning Original Broadway Cast recording has, to date, sold nearly 4 million copies.

“On behalf of David Stone, Marc Platt, Universal Stage Productions and all of the producers, I would like to offer our heartfelt thanks to all of our exceptionally talented casts, musicians and production staff who have worked so tirelessly and passionately on Stephen Schwartz and Winnie Holzman’s extraordinary musical since our London premiere in 2006. As we celebrate the incredible milestone of 15 years – as well as the reopening of theatres and return of live performances across the country – we also offer our deepest gratitude to our audiences who have so enthusiastically and unwaveringly supported and championed Wicked since our very first performance.” – UK Executive Producer Michael McCabe