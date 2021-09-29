It’s just a ‘little scratch’ for Hampstead Theatre

Hampstead Theatre has announced one of the remaining two world premieres for its Downstairs space in 2021.

Katie Mitchell will direct Miriam Battye’s compelling adaptation of little scratch. Adapted from Rebecca Watson’s debut novel, little scratch is a fearless and exhilarating account of a woman’s consciousness over the course of 24 hours. Moronkẹ Akinola, Eleanor Henderson, Eve Ponsonby and Ragevan Vasan will perform in this production from 5 November until 11 December.

“When Katie Mitchell suggested I read Rebecca Watson’s debut novel Little Scratch, I was unprepared for how dazzled I would be by its form and sensibility. I am so excited to see how this extraordinary trio, which now includes the brilliant playwright Miriam Battye, bring this compelling story to life onstage.” – Roxana Silbert, Artistic Director of Hampstead Theatre



Adapted from Rebecca Watson’s ‘daringly experimental debut’ novel (The Guardian, 2020), little scratch is a fearless and exhilarating account of a woman’s consciousness over the course of 24 hours. The charged narrative records in precise detail her impressions of a deceptively ordinary day – the daily commute, office politics and a constant barrage of texts on WhatsApp – and as the day goes on, she gradually starts to unveil the trauma of a rape that is consuming her.

Exploring how the human mind internalizes, distracts, and survives the darkest moments, Katie Mitchell will bring Miriam Battye’s adaptation to compelling life. Rebecca Watson is one of The Observer’s 10 best debut novelists of 2021 and was shortlisted for this year’s Desmond Elliott Prize.

Miriam Battye makes her Hampstead debut. Recent credits include Scenes With Girls at the Royal Court, Big Small Lost Found Things at Bristol Old Vic and All Your Gold at Theatre Royal Plymouth. Television work includes Dead Ringers. She is the recipient of the 2020 Harold Pinter Commission.

Katie Mitchell returns to Hampstead Theatre for the fourth time, having previously directed Say it with Flowers, small hours and The Trial of Ubu. Other credits include When We Have Sufficiently Tortured Each Other and Cleansed (The National Theatre), Orlando (Schaubuhne, Berlin) and Lesson in Love and Violence (Royal Opera House).

With a sound score by Melanie Wilson, the team is also comprised of lighting designer Bethany Gupwell and assistant director Grace Cordell. The cast will feature Moronkẹ Akinola (The Niceties, Finborough Theatre), Eleanor Henderson (Pass It On, Lyric Hammersmith), Eve Ponsonby (Longing, Hampstead) and Ragevan Vasan (Name, Place, Animal, Thing, Almeida).

“I am so thrilled that little scratch has been adapted for stage. I’m a long-time fan of Katie Mitchell and have always thought of my novel as a kind of performance so this is a real dream for me. I can’t wait to see what Katie, Miriam and the team come up with.” – Rebecca Watson writer of little scratch



Audiences for little scratch will return to full capacity, with a limited number of socially distanced performances also available. Safety precautions such as mask-wearing and temperature checks remain in place inside the venue, with Hampstead’s air handling system introducing 2,028 litres of fresh air per second in the Downstairs studio.

Hampstead Theatre is currently staging Shelagh Stephenson’s critically acclaimed and Olivier Award-winning play The Memory of Water which will run until 16 October. Alice Hamilton directs this poignant and painfully funny comedy about conflicting memories, life and loss which originally premiered at the theatre in 1996. The world premiere of Malindadzimu by Mufaro Makubika is also running at Hampstead Downstairs until 30 October. This delicate, witty and epic new play explores a mother and daughter’s search for belonging and their struggle with a multicultural heritage, with direction by Monique Touko.