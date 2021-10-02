Jodie Comer to make West End debut in Prima Facie

Suzie Miller’s award-winning play is to make its UK premiere at the Harold Pinter Theatre.



Jodie Comer, star of BBC’s Killing Eve and 20th Century Studios Free Guy and The Last Duel, is to make her stage debut in the UK premiere of Suzie Miller’s award-winning play, Prima Facie. Jodie will play Tessa in this gripping, one-person play which takes us to the heart of where emotion and experience collide with the rules of the game.

“It’s such an honour to have been given the opportunity to work with Justin Martin, Suzie Miller and the whole team on this wonderfully unique play. I look forward to bringing Tessa to life and introducing her to the audiences at the Harold Pinter theatre next Spring.” – Jodie Comer

Prima Facie, directed by Justin Martin, will begin performances at the Harold Pinter Theatre on Friday 15 April and play a strictly limited 9-week season, with tickets available at ‘Pay What You Can’ for each and every performance.

Tessa is a thoroughbred. A young, brilliant barrister who loves to win. She has worked her way up from working-class origins to be at the top of her game; prosecuting; cross-examining and lighting up the shadows of doubt in any case. An unexpected event forces her to confront the lines where the patriarchal power of the law, burden of proof and morals diverge.

Comer is a multiple award-winning actress, internationally renowned. She was most recently seen opposite Stephen Graham in Channel 4’s Help. Later this month she will star in Ridley Scott’s period drama, The Last Duel, alongside Matt Damon, Adam Driver and Ben Affleck. Next year, Jodie will be reunited with Ridley Scott on Kitbag, where she will play Napoleon Bonaparte’s beloved Josephine in Apple Studios’ upcoming biopic, opposite Joaquin Phoenix.

Suzie Miller is a contemporary international playwright and screenwriter drawn to complex human stories often exploring injustice.