Lady Gaga wows with Westfield gig

12-time Grammy and Academy Award-winning artist Lady Gaga last week stunned fans with a one hour globally streamed performance.

The event, on September 30th, celebrated her new duets album with Tony Bennett, Love for Sale, in partnership with retail brand Westfield. Fans stateside, in the UK and Continental Europe, both online and across Westfield’s global network of mall destinations, were treated to a preview of the much-anticipated jazz album, ahead of its official release this month.

Wearing a dramatic feather-trimmed, beaded dress designed by her sister Natali Germanotta, Lady Gaga opened the show with Luck Be a Lady, personifying the style and elegance associated with the world of jazz.

With a five-piece jazz band accompanying her and flooded in chandelier lighting, the icon performed several new tracks from the album including Night and Day, Let’s Do It and Fly Me to the Moon. She also wowed with paired back solo versions of some of her biggest hits – Poker Face and Born this Way.

After the interval, Lady Gaga took to the stage oozing the glamour of Hollywood, in a second outfit created by her sister, a classic black length velvet gown another. Her brilliant, high energy delivery of New York, New York brought the show to a close as fans danced and sang along at viewing parties in cities around the world including – London, La, Paris, Barcelona, Stockholm, Vienna, Netherlands, Prague and Warsaw.

The Fan Zones at Westfield centres, including six newly branded centres in Europe, hosted fans in intimate pop-up jazz theatre settings inspired by the new album. At Westfield London and Westfield Stratford City, guests were treated to a night of glamour in a cabaret-style setting with food and beverage, as well as limited edition Lady Gaga merchandise.

Meanwhile, thousands of fans were able to unite online with a ‘Watch Together’ function where Gaga lovers could create their own private room to view with friends or interact via the live chat functions. For those who missed the performance, it is available to watch until 14 October.