Psychological adventure series ‘The Traitors’ for BBC One

BBC and NBCUniversal announced today the order of a British and a US version of the hit Dutch psychological adventure format The Traitors.

“The Traitors is a high-stakes entertainment series full of false promises and paranoia. Set against the stunning Scottish landscape, I can’t wait for these very different Highland Games to begin where the biggest rule of all is trust no one!” – Kate Phillips, Director of Entertainment, BBC Commissioning

Contestants in the game move into a majestic castle and work as a team to complete a series of dramatic and challenging missions to earn money for the prize pot. But three of the contestants are secretly traitors, who will attempt to deceive and manipulate their way to the prize by eliminating ‘loyal’ contestants. Who will prevail? Will the traitors be unmasked in time?

The original Dutch version was created by Marc Pos. It launched in March this year on RTL4, the most-watched commercial broadcaster in the Netherlands. The UK series is to air on BBC One and streamed via the BBC iPlayer. NBCUniversal Television and Streaming have ordered the US version, which will be released as a Peacock original series. Both series will be produced by Studio Lambert Scotland.

“The Traitors is a gripping social experiment and we can’t wait to bring this to the US as a Peacock original series. Studio Lambert has had amazing success with immersive formats and we are excited to partner with them on this. We know that US audiences will absolutely love the twists and turns of the show.” – Jenny Groom, Executive Vice President, Entertainment Unscripted Content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming

Filming for both series will commence in 2022.