Lucy Fallon leads eclectic cast of I’m A Celeb potentials

While the exact date for this Autumn’s I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Outta Here! Is yet to be revealed, the rumour mill has gone into overdrive with speculation on potential contestants.

The series, which is usually filmed on the Gold Coast in Australia, will return to Gwrych Castle in North Wales and despite the show doing a sterling job of keeping its celebrity inhabitants under wraps, there has been no shortage of names thrown around.

Ant and Dec have already been spotted on set filming trailers for the show, reportedly riding horseback and dressed as knights. Cars, trucks, scaffolding and hi-vis have been on show in recent days, as the show readies the dilapidated castle for the new series.

Lucy Fallon, who has just landed a role in ITV drama Tom Jones, is the shortest price – 2/1 – to head to North Wales, reportedly disappointed to have missed out on a place in this year’s Strictly Come Dancing.

Since leaving Coronation Street in 2019, Fallon has struggled to find work and appeared in a radio play, as well as the reality show Don’t Rock The Boat. ITV bosses are reportedly working hard to convince her of the show’s merits.

Star of Drag Race season two, Bimini Bon Boulash, has just taken London Fashion Week by storm and is 5/2 to enter the castle grounds, with ITV reportedly courting several other drag stars from the show.

Tom Malone Jr, who walked away from Channel 4 hit Gogglebox in search of more opportunities, and Nick Grimshaw, who left Radio 1 last month after 14 years on the station, are both 3-1 to make an appearance.

Actor Jake Wood, who has recently left EastEnders after 15 years, and Oliva Attwood, from the third series of Love Island, both tip the scales at 4-1. Footballing royalty in the form of Rio Ferdinand (8-1), Micah Richards (10-1), John Barnes (10-1), Eric Cantona (12-1) and Roy Keane (16-1) are all being linked with regularity.

Broadcasting marmite-man Piers Morgan is a 16-1 chance of shaking things up in camp, and it would be good to see the former Good Morning Britain host go toe-to-toe with 20-1 shot and star of Handforth Parish Council Zoom, Jackie Weaver, in a bid to “have the authority.”

*Odds correct at the time of publication*