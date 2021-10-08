Tom Hughes is Shepherd Eric Black

Darkland Distribution brings to screens later this month British elevated horror, Shepherd.

The movie has been made an Official Selection at the upcoming BFI London Film Festival 2021.

The film starring Tom Hughes (Red Joan, Victoria), Kate Dickie (Game of Thrones, The Witch), Gaia Weiss (Vikings, Medici) & Greta Scacchi (The Player) will have its World Premiere at the festival on 14th October, with a general theatrical release on 12th November.

“I’ve followed the BFI London Film Festival for decades, so to actually be a part of it is surreal and a massive honour. I can’t think of a better platform to bring Shepherd to an audience and I’m over the moon.” – Writer and Director of Shepherd, Russell Owen

Running from grief after the mysterious death of his wife, Eric Black takes a job as a shepherd. Trapped alone on a majestic weather-beaten island with an ominous secret. One man’s spiralling madness meets a vengeful supernatural force. What starts as the perfect wind-swept escape becomes a race to save his sanity and his life.

Shepherd will have its World Premiere at BFI London Film Festival on 14th October and will be in UK/ EIRE cinemas from 12th November

“We’re delighted for Russ & his team who have clearly shown such skilled work to now receive this recognition in what is a very competitive field of British productions.” – Tom Stewart, Acquisitions Director at Darkland Distribution

To celebrate the film’s Official Selection at BFI London Film Festival, Darkland have released a new sinister trailer to give audiences a taste of what’s to come.

