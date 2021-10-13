Psychological horror movie ‘Barun Rai and the House on the Cliff’ released in time for Halloween

There are dark secrets to be revealed in a spooky old coastal town…

“We are so excited to see the reaction to this movie and have such high expectations for audiences who are looking to enjoy a particularly dark and chilling psychological horror this Halloween.” – Producer-Director Sam Bhattacharjee

Barun Rai and the House on the Cliff, a new psychological horror film set to grip fans across the UK with a chilling tale set in a coastal town in England, is set to premiere on the 29th of October. Produced by Unicorn Motion Pictures, and releasing under the banner of Big Films Media, Barun Rai and the House on the Cliff is a film revolving around a gifted Parapsychologist Detective who has the power to see what the regular eye cannot – giving audiences a glimpse into the dark paranormal power tormenting the fictional town of ‘Covid’s Head’.

Set in the 1970’s and filmed in the Little Tawney Hall, Romford and in Cornwall, England, Barun Rai and the House on the Cliff tells the story of Harmesh and Soumili, who move into their dream home unbeknownst to the spate of mysterious suicides plaguing the area and local police force. Perplexed and alarmed by the high rate of unexplained deaths, the pair seek answers from Detective Barun Rai – a specialist investigator famed for unravelling paranormal crimes.

As the bridge between our world and the paranormal universe, Detective Rai must win the trust and convince Harmesh and Soumili that the areas suicides are no coincidence, as the pair face otherworldly grave danger. Barun Rai and the House on the Cliff is the latest film by Producer-Director Sam Bhattacharjee.

The film casts a talented line-up including Sid Makkar (The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel), Nyra Banerjee (Excuse Me Maadam), Priyanshu Chaterjee (Love will find a way) and talented British actors Tony Richardson, George Dawson, Emma Galliano and more.

“We have a talented cast on screen and an equally talented team behind the production. We’re looking forward to seeing Barun Rai contact the other world on the big screen.” – Producer-Director Sam Bhattacharjee

Barun Rai and the House on the Cliff is out nationwide in cinemas on Friday 29th October.