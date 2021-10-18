Luna Cinema announces winter season of drive-in and indoor screenings

The Luna Cinema announces screenings at venues including Kensington Palace, Battersea Arts Centre, the NEC and Brands Hatch.

Ready or not, the winter season is upon us – and as the temperature begins to drop, there’s no better way of getting into the Christmas spirit than cosying up to watch classic films alongside family and friends in fittingly festive surroundings.

“Hot on the heels of a hugely successful summer outdoor cinema season, our upcoming Luna Winter Cinema run will take our total number of screenings this year to over 500. We couldn’t be more excited by this year’s winter season – there’s quite simply nothing like watching your favourite festive film to bring on that Christmas feeling.” -George Wood, founder of The Luna Cinema

For the first time ever, The Luna Cinema winter season will encompass both indoor festive screenings and drive-in cinema, making 2021 its biggest Christmas season yet – ‘Tis the season to be jolly after all. So, whether you are a Bah Humbug or dreaming of a white Christmas, the magic of cinema will be all around this December.

As expected from the UK’s largest producer of outdoor cinema, The Luna Cinema’s winter programme promises to encapsulate the magic of Christmas cinema with over 120 screenings that are sure to provide some welcome holiday cheer. Audiences can expect all the festive classics, including Love Actually, Home Alone, It’s A Wonderful Life, The Holiday and Elf, as well as more recent favourites such as Frozen and Last Christmas. For younger film fans there are special screenings of “The Gruffalo”, “Stick Man”, “Zog” and “The Snail and the Whale” as well as the iconic “The Snowman” returning to the big screen this Winter!

For those seeking an evening of movie magic at The Luna Drive-In Winter Cinema, film fans can choose between Birmingham’s NEC or the brand-new venue at Brand Hatch Circuit in Kent. The Luna Cinema’s indoor venues include the Pavilion at the stunningly regal Kensington Palace, and for the first time this year, London’s Battersea Arts Centre. With stunning lighting, festive dressing, snow and giant Christmas trees, it’s the perfect setting to sit back and enjoy a Festive classic!

The Luna drive-in experience is second to none and features a bespoke in-car wireless speaker system, so audiences can hear the film in amazing full frequency, cinematic quality digital sound. With this technology, there is no need to have the car radio running and risk draining the battery, so you can truly tune into the Yuletide magic without any distractions.

There will be a fantastic selection of Christmas-themed food and drink items available at both the drive-in and Luna indoor venues. Whether you fancy a warming hot chocolate or a mug of mulled wine, Luna will make sure you have everything you need to immerse yourself in the Christmas cheer. You can even treat yourself to a limited-edition Festive Box, which contains sweet treats such as candy canes, chocolate coins, mince pies and popcorn. Guests can either pre-order with tickets, or order on the night using a smartphone. So, dust off your Christmas jumper and Santa hat, as it’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas!

“For me, I always say that it doesn’t feel like Christmas until I’ve watched Home Alone! This year we will bringing every Christmas classic to the Luna big screen in both drive-in and our indoor themed settings. With great food and drink, stunning themed backdrops and some very comfy new VIP sofas on offer, it promises to be our biggest and best Winter season ever. After last year, when we were all apart at this time of year, we can’t wait to see people coming together over a screening of their favourite festive film.” – George Wood, founder of The Luna Cinema

Tickets are available to purchase from today, with the season running from the 3rd to 23rd of December. Indoor screening tickets start at £15.50, and guests can choose to upgrade their general admission ticket to a Luna Luxe two-seater sofa. To book a car at a drive-in screening, tickets start from £32.50 (including booking fees).

For more information and to purchase tickets please visit: thelunacinema.com