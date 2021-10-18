Beneath the bustling streets of Covent Garden, the new old school has arrived with Leo Green…

It’s time for this century’s roaring ‘20s to well and truly take hold…

A contemporary take on the classic speakeasy and the beating heart of new lifestyle luxury hotel Middle Eight, glamorous hideaway QT throws open its doors for the first time on 29th October with QT Presents The Green Room, a sultry, sexy, jazz-infused residency starring music legend Leo Green.

“As with all my shows, it’s the songs that are the stars. They are what feature on the soundtrack to people’s lives and so reworking them and bringing these classics to life at this superb new venue is the perfect combination.” -Leo Green

Leo’s musical prowess has taken him all over the world as a saxophonist for everyone from Jack Savoretti to Paul McCartney. Not to mention rock’n’roll icon Jerry Lee Lewis, who once declared him to be “The greatest sax player I have ever worked with.” Now Leo is channelling his talents – together with his little black book of extraordinary contacts – into this brand new twice-weekly show at QT, sure to become the area’s go-to destination for live music.

Following in the footsteps of Leo’s massively successful Radio 2 show of the same name, The Green Room will play host to an array of ultra-talented musicians and singers – who have worked with everyone from Rita Ora to Aretha Franklin – as they put their own unique jazzy, bluesy, funky and soulful twist on some of the best loved songs of the last 30 or so years.

Also blowing up a storm on trumpet will be Leo’s musical sparring partner, Matt Holland, both mainstays of Van Morrison’s legendary band. All of this woven together by Leo’s inimitable hosting and his trusty sax.

“Along with the band, we’ll feature three singers every night. Some have appeared in leading roles in the West End, others have performed with an amazing array of the biggest names in music. You’ll just have to come down to The Green Room and check it all out! After all, what could be better than watching and listening to incredible musicians and singers, whilst losing yourself in the glamour that is QT? It doesn’t get much better than this.” – Leo Green

QT presents The Green Room will thrill audiences every Friday and Saturday from 29th October. There will be two shows each night, from 8pm to 9.15pm and from 10pm to 11.15pm (with a DJ until 2am). Suitably scintillating food and drinks menus will also be available.

Tickets for The Green Room will be priced at £25, £35 and £45. They can be booked at QT Presents

QT, Middle Eight, 66 Great Queen Street, Covent Garden, London WC2B 5BX