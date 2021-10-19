Bingo with Frieda Balls

UK online bingo site, Gala Bingo, has launched the next instalment of its ‘Bingo Like a Boss’ campaign, with a new TV advert featuring the ‘Ice Queen.’

The new advert continues Gala Bingo’s successful rebrand in 2020 and encourages viewers to add some glam to their everyday tasks. Previously, the campaign has introduced wonderfully sassy characters, such as Gloria the boss babe and Doug and his dog, but now a new queen is on the scene – Frieda Balls.

The new advert, titled ‘Ice Queen,’ sees drag queen Frieda confronted with the dreary task of taking her bins out in harsh winter weather. Wrapped in her dressing gown and with half-finished make-up, Frieda is far from prepared to face her morning duties.

But, embracing the ‘Bingo Like a Boss’ attitude, the curlers come out and she emerges from her front door fully glammed up. Frieda struts her stuff along the steep driveway, with the wheely bin in hand and wind in her hair.

Her neighbours watch in awe as Frieda puts her bins out effortlessly and stylishly, whilst they struggle through the wind and snow. The ‘Ice Queen’ advert launched today (Tuesday 19th October) during Buying and Selling on ITVBe at 8.15 am.

The Bingo Like a Boss advert campaign will run over the next year and has been developed by creative agency Antidote and production agency Outsider, with Chris Balmond as Director.

The cross-channel campaign also involves a series of brand digital films starring the adverts’ fabulous boss-like characters. In the Gala Bingo Boss Offs, Doug, Wendy, Ruby Rose and Frieda Balls will take part in a set of exceptional challenges to decide who is the ultimate boss, while in The Boss Academy, the characters will be providing tips and tricks on how to smash everyday chores.

“I think we all need to be a bit more like Frieda! She demonstrates how life’s tedious tasks can be made fabulous and how you can add a touch of glamour to even the most mundane of chores. The ads really showcase the exciting side of the Gala Bingo brand, and we hope the nation can find some time in their day to get glammed up and feel like a boss, just like Frieda!” – James Kennedy, brand marketing director