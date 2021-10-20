Barun Rai and the House on the Cliff to screen at Cineworld and Vue cinemas

Barun Rai and the House on the Cliff, a new psychological horror film set to grip fans across the UK with a chilling tale set in a coastal town in England.

Produced by Unicorn Motion Pictures Barun Rai and the House on the Cliff is a film revolving around a gifted Parapsychologist Detective who has the power to see what the regular eye cannot – giving audiences a glimpse into the dark paranormal power tormenting the town of ‘Corvid’s Head’.

Set in the 1970’s and filmed in the Little Tawney Hall, Romford and in Cornwall, England, Barun Rai and the House on the Cliff tells the story of Harmesh and Soumili, who move into their dream home unbeknownst to the spate of mysterious suicides plaguing the area and local police force. Perplexed and alarmed by the high rate of unexplained deaths, the pair seek answers from Detective Barun Rai – a specialist investigator famed for unravelling paranormal crimes.

As the bridge between our world and the paranormal universe, Detective Rai must win the trust and convince Harmesh and Soumili that the areas suicides are no coincidence, as the pair face otherworldly grave danger.

Barun Rai is a Parapsychologist detective. He investigates crimes where paranormal activity is present and uses his clairvoyant visions to reconstruct all the unexplained incidents that have occurred. As the bridge between our world and a parallel, supernatural world, he can answer questions that the average police officer cannot. He’s highly experienced and a tough-talking leader in his field, but when he fails to explain beforehand how his unorthodox methods are going to work, he can come across as sinister. Because of this, he has trouble convincing Soumili that she’s in grave danger.

“We are so excited to see the reaction to this movie and have such high expectations for audiences who are looking to enjoy a particularly dark and chilling psychological horror this Halloween. We have a talented cast on screen and an equally talented team behind the production. We’re looking forward to seeing Barun Rai contact the other world on the big screen.” – Producer-Director Sam Bhattacharjee

Barun Rai and the House on the Cliff is out nationwide in cinemas on Friday 29th October.