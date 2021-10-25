Cheryl Hole leads the stars of Proud Cabaret’s Drag All Stars Christmas Dinner

Don’t let the festive season be a drag, make it fabulous darling…

RuPaul Drag Race UK starlet Cheryl Hole will be headlining Proud Cabaret’s Drag All Stars Christmas Dinner at Proud City.

Fans of Cheryl, and those who are yet to be, can join Cheryl Hole for a fabulously camp Christmas at Proud City this December. Leading a line up of London’s most fabulous drag acts the gathered throng of talent will be unleashing attendees a raucously fun, no-holes-barred show that will leave patrons aching with laughter.

Fill your hole by indulging in an exquisite Asian Fusion fine dining experience and select from Proud Caberet’s carefully crafted cocktail menu. They”ll have the prosecco on ice and heels at the ready for those who love the finer things in life.

Standard tickets include a 3-course dinner, a glass of prosecco (£79 inc VAT) while VIP tickets include a 3-course dinner, a glass of prosecco and half a bottle of prosecco/wine + half a bottle of water and VIP seating (£120 inc VAT).

The events take place on December 3rd, 4th, 10th, 11th, 17th and 18th 2021. To find out more or to book tickets visit the Proud Cabaret website.