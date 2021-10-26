The UK’s favourite horror films to watch this Halloween

Jordan Peele’s horror film Get Out is the most popular film to watch this Halloween season in the UK.

New research has found that the 2017 horror film Get Out is the most popular film among Brits to watch this Halloween. Research conducted by online gaming experts CasinoGrounds analysed Google search data, internet article count and Wikipedia page views to discover the UK’s favourite Halloween films.

Written and directed by Jordan Peele, Get Out topped the list as Britain’s favourite film to watch this spooky season. Get Out has approximately 7,700 searches a month and an IMDB score of 7.7, along with a Rotten Tomatoes score of 98% based on 397 critic reviews, highlighting both its commercial and critical success.

Peele won the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay at the 90th Academy Awards, with additional nominations for Best Picture, Best Director and Best Actor. His upcoming film, Nope, is expected to hit cinemas in July 2022.

Slasher horror Scream, released in 1996, is the UK’s second most popular film to watch this Halloween. 582 articles have been written about the film in the last year, although it has one of the lower IMDB ratings in the list, with 7.3. The fifth instalment of the Scream series, featuring the first film’s stars Neve Campbell and Courteney Cox, is scheduled for a January 2022 release, potentially boosting its popularity on the internet.

The UK’s third favourite Halloween film to watch this season is Stanley Kubrick’s The Shining. Released in 1980, the classic horror flick has an IMDB rating of 8.4 and approximately 152,758 Wikipedia page views a month.

Other classic horror films also made the top 10 list, including Psycho and The Exorcist. Despite being released in 1960 – making it the oldest film appearing on the list – Psycho has an IMDB score of 8.5, which is the highest of the top 10. Similarly, The Exorcist has an IMDB rating of 8.0, demonstrating how older horror films have stood the test of time with audiences.

The fourth most popular Halloween film amongst Brits is the 2017 box office hit It. Based on the Stephen King novel of the same name, the film has approximately 24,600 monthly Google searches and an IMDB score of 7.3. The film set numerous box office records and took in more than $701 million worldwide, making it the highest-grossing film on the list.

“From horror classics to family favourites, viewers are spoilt for choice with the number of spooky films available this Halloween! The high number of Google searches for Get Out is a surefire sign that the film is a modern day hit with audiences, perfect for kicking off the scary season.” – spokesperson for CasinoGrounds

The UK’s Favourite Halloween Films Film Average Monthly Google Searches IMDB Score Wiki Page Views Articles written in the last year Index Score Get Out 7700 7.7 145004 372 48 Scream 6659 7.3 111758 582 56 The Shining 1200 8.4 152758 580 62 It (2017) 24600 7.3 127662 220 63 Beetlejuice 2000 7.5 194891 215 84 Saw 14500 7.6 75427 111 100 The Exorcist 750 8.0 108611 465 102 Psycho 2910 8.5 211111 409 105 The Conjuring 800 7.5 172184 277 108 Coraline 3950 7.7 73040 125 114

*Results correct at time of publishing.