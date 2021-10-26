Star Wars launch eight weeks of Festive toy ideas in ‘Bring Home the Bounty’

Disney and Lucasfilm today launch “Bring Home the Bounty” …

The campaign aims to promote consumer products, games and other offerings from the latest Star Wars™ products. The Bring Home the Bounty campaign will reveal new products every Tuesday from today through 21 December, helping fans find the perfect bounty for their family, friends and themselves this Christmas.

“With the Lucasfilm 50th anniversary coming to a close this year, we wanted to find a way to celebrate all of our beloved characters and stories from the classic to the new and everything in-between.” – Paul Southern, Senior Vice President, Franchise & Licensing, Lucasfilm and National Geographic, Disney Consumer Products, Games and Publishing

The eight-week programme, launching across UK & EMEA, will include reveals of items inspired by the expansive Star Wars portfolio, including Lucasfilm series like “The Mandalorian” and “The Book of Boba Fett,” as well as classic content like the “Skywalker Saga” films. Each Tuesday, new goods across toys, action figures, accessories, games and more will drop at retailers across the UK & EMEA, helping fans to complete their Christmas wish lists.

In the UK, there will be new products launching including items from Hasbro, The LEGO Group, Funko, Mattel and many more, and will be revealed each Tuesday. Products can be found at top retailers, including Amazon, Zavvi, Smyths, Argos and The Entertainer.

“There will be something to excite every Star Wars fan this year with such a wide assortment of items to enjoy and engage with, whether fans are adding to their own collections or scouring for the perfect gift.” – Paul Southern, Senior Vice President, Franchise & Licensing, Lucasfilm and National Geographic, Disney Consumer Products, Games and Publishing

Bring Home The Bounty: Week One

NAME: LEGO Imperial Light Cruiser

RRP: £149.99

LAUNCH: All EMEA Markets

RETAILER: Zavvi

DESCRIPTION:

Open up a galaxy of Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 2 adventures for fans with this LEGO® brick-built model of the Imperial Light Cruiser (75315). It features a bridge that doubles as a handle for flying, 2 rotating turrets with spring-loaded shooters, plus 2 mini TIE Fighters and a launcher. A hatch gives easy access to the cabin which has a hologram table and storage for the electrobinoculars and other accessory elements.

This premium-quality set comes with 5 LEGO minifigures: The Mandalorian, Cara Dune, Fennec Shand, Moff Gideon and a Dark Trooper, plus a LEGO figure of the Child (Grogu), affectionately known as Baby Yoda. Cool weapons include The Mandalorian’s Amban phase-pulse blaster and spear and Moff Gideon’s darksaber for hero vs. villain play.

NAME: LEGO Boba Fett’s Starship

RRP: £44.99

LAUNCH: All EMEA Markets

RETAILER: Amazon, Zavvi, Argos, Smyths

DESCRIPTION:

Star Wars: The Mandalorian fans can play out bounty-hunting missions and battles with this brilliant LEGO brick buildable model version of Boba Fett’s Starship (75312), a building toy for kids age 9+. It features a handle for easy flying, an opening LEGO minifigure cockpit for LEGO Star Wars minifigures, rotating wings, 2 stud shooters and 2 rotating dual blaster cannons (non-shooting).

This premium-quality set also includes Boba Fett and The Mandalorian LEGO minifigures with weapons, plus a Carbonite brick that fits in a compartment of the starship.

There is also a transporter vehicle to move the starship and use as a stand so kids can display this awesome Mandalorian building toy in a vertical flying position. The set comes with clear instructions so even LEGO newcomers can build confidently.

NAME: LEGO Imperial Armoured Marauder

RRP: £34.99

LAUNCH: All EMEA Markets

RETAILER: Amazon, Zavvi, Argos, Smyths

DESCRIPTION:

Children will love recreating battle action from The Mandalorian Season 2 series and making up their own adventures with this Star Wars buildable model of the Imperial Armoured Marauder (75311), a building toy for kids age 8+. The LEGO Star Wars model is packed with authentic features to inspire play, including 2 stud shooters at the front, a rotating rear turret with 2 stud shooters, a LEGO minifigure cockpit, an easy-access cabin with space for 2 LEGO minifigures, lookout point and ammo compartments.

The set features 4 LEGO Star Wars minifigures – Greef Karga, 2 Stormtroopers and a new-for-August-2021 Artillery Stormtrooper – with cool weapons and accessories for active play. Easy-to-follow instructions are included, so even LEGO beginners can enjoy the building experience.

NAME: LEGO Trouble on Tatooine

RRP: £27.99

LAUNCH: All EMEA Markets

RETAILER: Amazon, Zavvi, Argos, Smyths

DESCRIPTION:

Children will love teaming up with The Mandalorian and a Tusken Raider for desert missions with this LEGO® Star Wars™ Trouble on Tatooine set (75299). It features The Mandalorian’s speeder bike with a LEGO minifigure seat and saddlebag for the Child to sit in, plus a buildable Tusken hut and a new-for-January-2021, missile-shooting ballista for the Tusken Raider.

NAME: Star Wars The Black Series Credit Collection The Mandalorian

RRP: £26.99

LAUNCH: Spain, France, UK, GSA

ON SHELVES: 10/01/2021

RETAILER: Amazon, Pulse, Fan Channel

DESCRIPTION:

Kids and collectors alike can imagine the biggest battles and missions in the Star Wars saga with figures from Star Wars The Black Series! With exquisite features and decoration, this series embodies the quality and realism that Star Wars devotees love. Star Wars The Black Series includes figures, vehicles, and roleplay items from the 40-plus-year legacy of the Star Wars Galaxy, including comics, movies, and animated series

The 6-inch-scale The Mandalorian figure is detailed to look like the character from The Mandalorian, featuring premium detail and multiple points of articulation. Features vintage-designed The Black Series packaging that has been treated with a weathered look, inspired by the stylized images seen during the end credits of the live-action Disney+ series.(HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up).

NAME: Star Wars The Black Series Credit Collection Kuiil

RRP: £26.99

LAUNCH: Spain, France, UK, GSA

ON SHELVES: 10/01/2021

RETAILER: Amazon, Pulse, Fan Channel

DESCRIPTION:

Kids and collectors alike can imagine the biggest battles and missions in the Star Wars saga with figures from Star Wars The Black Series! With exquisite features and decoration, this series embodies the quality and realism that Star Wars devotees love. Star Wars The Black Series includes figures, vehicles, and roleplay items from the 40-plus-year legacy of the Star Wars Galaxy, including comics, movies, and animated series. The 6-inch-scale Kuiil figure is detailed to look like the character from The Mandalorian, featuring premium detail and multiple points of articulation. Features vintage-designed The Black Series packaging that has been treated with a weathered look, inspired by the stylized images seen during the end credits of the live-action Disney+ series.

(HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up)

NAME: Star Wars Black Series The Mandalorian, The Client

RRP: £21.99

LAUNCH: Spain, Italy, France, UK

ON SHELVES: 01/01/2022

RETAILER: Smyths, Fan Channel

NAME: MOBYFOX The Mandalorian iWatch Strap & Screensavers

RRP: £36.90

LAUNCH: Germany, UK, France

ON SHELVES: On shelves

RETAILER: Amazon

DESCRIPTION: This smartwatch band is produced on high-grade printed silicone with a stainless steel buckle. Sweat-resistant, UV-resistant and recyclable. Compatible with all Apple Watch versions and other smartwatches (Samsung, Fossil, etc.) with a 22mm pin.

Models:

Mandalorian – The Child

Mandalorian – Code of Honor

Mandalorian – Desert Partners

Mandalorian –The Child Bounty

Mandalorian – Boba Fett

Mandalorian – Luke & Grogu

Mandalorian – Boba Fett Return of the Smartwatch Band

Mandalorian – Ahsoka Tano

Mandalorian – Beskar Armor

Officially licensed: This design is officially licensed by Lucasfilm and fits Apple Watch Series 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 and SE as well as other smartwatches with a 22mm pin

Customize your experience: Download the MobyFace App to unlock over 20 Watch Faces included with your purchase, as well as thousands more from our ever-expanding catalog (available on iOS)

NAME: IRON STUDIOS Mandalorian BDS Art Scale 1/10

RRP: £164.99

LAUNCH: Live

ON SHELVES: Available 30th Aug 2022

RETAILER: Zavvi

DESCRIPTION: Ready to face his opponent, Mandalorian bounty hunter Din Djarin, better known as Mando, fixes his right leg as a support, and his left leg in attack position, on the base of the floor of his enemy’s Imperial spacecraft. Carrying his Beskar spear, which is made of a metallic alloy, also used in Mandalorian armour, the spear is known for its resistance, even from a Light Saber. Mando uses all of his combat abilities in his rescue mission of the small and mysterious child called Grogu, or Baby Yoda, as he is popularly known, with whom he created affectionate bonds.

This statue was inspired by the last scene from the final episode of the 2nd season of the Mandalorian series, a spin-off from Star Wars and created by Jon Favreau, available on Disney+ streaming. In this scene, the protagonist hero fights a decisive duel against Moff Gideon, an intelligence officer from the fallen Galactic Empire. Thus, Iron Studios presents its “Mandalorian BDS Art Scale 1/10 – The Mandalorian – Iron Studios”.

In this epic season finale, Mando and his allies set out on a mission to save Grogu, captured by Moff Gideon. Aboard his light cruiser and ready to face it all, Din Djarin fights the terrible droids, Dark Troopers, and duels with Gideon, with the villain having the legendary Shadow Saber.

Faithfully detailed and produced with official references from the series, this statue composes a diorama of this scene alongside “Moff Gideon BDS Art Scale 1/10 – The Mandalorian – Iron Studios”, sold separately. A must-have set for every fan and collector, created exclusively by Iron Studios!

NAME: LEGO The Mandalorian Bounty Hunter Transport

RRP: £119.99

LAUNCH: All EMEA Markets

ON SHELVES: 01/09/2020

RETAILER: Amazon

DESCRIPTION:

Relive bounty hunter The Mandalorian and the Child’s battles against Scout Trooper and other enemies with The Mandalorian™ Bounty Hunter Transport (75292) LEGO® Star Wars™ building toy for kids. This brick-built armoured transport shuttle features a cargo hold with opening sides that double as access ramps and carbonite bounty elements inside, a dual LEGO Minifigure cockpit, spring-loaded shooters, escape pod and more authentic details to inspire creative play.

A challenging build for ages 10 and up, this 1,023-piece starship construction kit includes 5 collectible LEGO Star Wars characters, including new-for-August-2020 The Mandalorian and the Child LEGO minifigures.

NAME: Star Wars The Black Series Artillery Stormtrooper

RRP: £26.99

LAUNCH: Spain, France, UK, GSA

ON SHELVES: 10/01/2021

RETAILER: Amazon, Pulse, Fan Channel